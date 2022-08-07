Connect with us

Entertainment

Vecna ​​actor reveals how he created the villain’s terrifying voice

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


stranger things has had many villains, including the Mind Flayer and several Demogorgons. However, none of these villains are as iconic as Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. Season 4’s new antagonist turns out to be the one behind everything upside down and continues to haunt the town of Hawkins. Bower portrayed the sinister enemy in stranger things season 4 and shares how he found Vecnas’ horrifying voice.

Vecna ​​Becomes The Main Antagonist Of Stranger Things Season 4

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna ​​in Stranger Things Season 4
Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna ​​| netflix

In stranger things season 4, a mystery begins after a teenage Hawkins is brutally and supernaturally killed. Just as the Hawkins crew believed the Upside-Down Getaways were over, a new monster emerged in the form of Vecna. Vecna ​​is a powerful being who is able to enter the minds of the Hawkins children and kill them from within. Max (Sadie Sink) is on the run from Vecna ​​in Season 4 and narrowly escapes her untimely fate.

Related Topics: