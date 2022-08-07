Vecna ​​actor reveals how he created the villain’s terrifying voice

stranger things has had many villains, including the Mind Flayer and several Demogorgons. However, none of these villains are as iconic as Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. Season 4’s new antagonist turns out to be the one behind everything upside down and continues to haunt the town of Hawkins. Bower portrayed the sinister enemy in stranger things season 4 and shares how he found Vecnas’ horrifying voice.

Vecna ​​Becomes The Main Antagonist Of Stranger Things Season 4

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna ​​| netflix

In stranger things season 4, a mystery begins after a teenage Hawkins is brutally and supernaturally killed. Just as the Hawkins crew believed the Upside-Down Getaways were over, a new monster emerged in the form of Vecna. Vecna ​​is a powerful being who is able to enter the minds of the Hawkins children and kill them from within. Max (Sadie Sink) is on the run from Vecna ​​in Season 4 and narrowly escapes her untimely fate.

It was later revealed that Vecna ​​had a close connection to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as they were both part of Dr. Brenners’ (Matthew Modine) lab experiments. After killing everyone in the facility, Eleven banishes him in reverse where he transforms into the monster that is Vecna. Now Vecna ​​has returned to bring his wrath to Hawkins.

Jamie Campbell Bower reveals how he found his character’s voice