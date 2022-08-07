Vecna ​​actor reveals how he created the villain’s terrifying voice

stranger things has had many villains, including the Mind Flayer and several Demogorgons. However, none of these villains are as iconic as Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. Season 4’s new antagonist turns out to be the one behind everything upside down and continues to haunt the town of Hawkins. Bower portrayed the sinister enemy in stranger things season 4 and shares how he found Vecnas’ horrifying voice.
Vecna Becomes The Main Antagonist Of Stranger Things Season 4
In stranger things season 4, a mystery begins after a teenage Hawkins is brutally and supernaturally killed. Just as the Hawkins crew believed the Upside-Down Getaways were over, a new monster emerged in the form of Vecna. Vecna is a powerful being who is able to enter the minds of the Hawkins children and kill them from within. Max (Sadie Sink) is on the run from Vecna in Season 4 and narrowly escapes her untimely fate.
It was later revealed that Vecna had a close connection to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as they were both part of Dr. Brenners’ (Matthew Modine) lab experiments. After killing everyone in the facility, Eleven banishes him in reverse where he transforms into the monster that is Vecna. Now Vecna has returned to bring his wrath to Hawkins.
Jamie Campbell Bower reveals how he found his character’s voice
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bower shares the process he went through to find the voice of Vecnas. He used famous horror villains like Freddy Kreuger and Pinhead as influences and kept changing it until he settled on something he liked.
“It took a few months to get it right, we had the reading in March 2020 and I had done a bit of work on Vecna and Henry. I only got the job in January, so I had a kind of February to prepare for. We did the reading and I was there kind of at the table reading with everyone, I sat behind Millie and I was doing the vocals and it started in this kind of nasal area, kind of more like Freddie Krueger and he just wasn’t landing. So I went home and worked on it and did a bunch of reference work on like hellraiser and Doug Bradley, in particular, and he was saying that, you know, that deep, booming voice kind of comes out of the darkness. And I was like Yeah. You can say. I loved it, it was amazing. So I just worked on that, and I’m a singer, so I sort of relaxed, relaxed my larynx.
Will Vecna return in season 5?
While the stranger things the crew was able to stop Vecna at the end of season 4, it seems he was only temporary. Vecna is seriously injured, so he will need time to recover. However, season 4 ends with the reveal that the Upside Down has now entered the main world. With Season 5 being the final season, the gang will prepare for an epic climactic battle with Vecna and the Upside Down Monsters.
stranger things season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
