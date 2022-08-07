Red Dead Redemption actor responds to remake rumors





Red Dead Redemption Actor Rob Wiethoff, the man responsible for bringing John Marston to life, has addressed rumors of a remake of the 2010 game. Next to Grand Theft Auto, the Red Dead series is one of the most successful franchises that Rockstar has under its belt. The beloved western franchise takes the open-world gameplay Rockstar is known for and combines it with an incredibly deep, emotional, and character-driven story. The franchise was praised for its writing and storytelling as well as its incredible technical advancements with its 2018 sequel. With the major gameplay and graphical leaps in Red Dead Redemption 2, many have requested a remake of the first game with these same features. For a while, Rockstar reportedly briefly considered/planned a remake of Red Dead Redemptionwhat fans have been looking forward to. Unfortunately, a recent report stated that the poor performance of the GTA Trilogy and the focus on Grand Automatic Flight 6 means that the Red Dead Redemption the remake won’t happen anytime soon. None of this has been confirmed by Rockstar in any capacity, although it comes from relatively reputable sources. During an interview with YouTuber Dan Allen GamingJohn Marston actor Rob Wiethoff has commented on the rumors of a Red Dead Redemption remake, noting that he would love for it to happen, but has no idea if it will. “I would love for that to happen,” Wiethoff said. “I don’t know. I would love the opportunity to work with [Rockstar Games] again, whether it’s remastering something or something totally different, I don’t know. I really can’t say enough good things about Rockstar. If they do that, great, that would be awesome.” Rockstar Games recently confirmed that they will no longer be making major updates for red dead online so that he can use these resources on Grand Automatic Flight 6. At this time, it’s still unclear if Rockstar will do anything else with the Red Dead franchise, but it’s hard to imagine that wouldn’t be the case given the resounding success of the last game. Whether a remake of the first game is a possibility also remains unclear, but there is hope. Do you want to see a remake of Red Dead Redemption? Let me know in the comments or contact me Twitter @Cade_Under.

