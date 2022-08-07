Bollywood Girl Gangs Who Set Major BFF Goals





HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022:Having a best friend makes it easier to deal with the challenges life throws at us. We often see many Bollywood actresses supporting each other through thick and thin like true friends. From Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora-Amrita Arora, the Hindi film industry is filled with stars who frequently give us BFF goals. READ ALSO : Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share On this friendship day, let’s take a look at some of those best friends in Bollywood who have made us believe in friendship from time to time. The Kapoors and the Aroras Yes, we are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khans team comprising sister Karisma Kapoor, friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. These four gorgeous divas now enjoy a decades-old friendship that has stood the test of time and remained strong as ever. READ ALSO : Friendship Day 2022 in India: History, Meaning and Why is it celebrated on the first Sunday of August? Charlie’s Angels Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. His childhood friends are Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. The trio set major BFF goals with their hot party pics, laid-back hangouts, and childhood throwback pics. While Ananya already has a few films, stars Suhana and Shanaya are all set to make their Bollywood debuts very soon with The Archies and Bedhadak, respectively. Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have been known to be best friends since childhood. They often give us friendship goals by going on vacations and partying together. There’s never a dull moment when these two best friends are together. Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor Longtime friends and collaborators, who admit to being intuitive about each other, are designer Masaba Gupta and producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor. They are BFFs. Their bond and similar thinking in fashion has taken their fashion game and friendship to a whole new level. Read it Recent news and recent news here

