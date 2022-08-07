



Nick Antosca made his mark in Hollywood creating and producing horror series like Syfy’s”String zero“and Netflix”New cherry flavorbut his new home in Los Angeles is decidedly less scary than his job. Unless you’re prone to vertigo, the half-acre property offers panoramic views of Lake Hollywood, the Hollywood Sign, and a host of local hiking trails from its perch in the Hollywood Hills. If this particular house looks vaguely familiar to you, it’s probably because the place was rented for a time to Jay Shetty, the former Hindu monk who is now a famous podcaster and influencer. While living at the property, Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia Shetty flaunted the home on their popular social media accounts and frequently entertained high-profile guests at the venue, although the couple have since purchased their own mansion from $8.4 million elsewhere in the hills. Perched on a steep ridge just above Beachwood Canyon, the compound-style estate features a main house and a detached two-car garage with additional living space upstairs. Antosca and his wife, writer and director Alexandra Pechman, acquired the property for $5.9 million in an off-market deal — a big figure for the neighborhood, though the house has already listed up at $7.9 million. Speaking of the structure itself, it was originally built in 1955 but underwent a complete makeover a few years ago. Now a full-fledged mansion, with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on more than 6,000 square feet, the expanded home was inspired by a fusion of “Japanese and traditional architecture,” according to old listings. Charmingly obscured from the street by a bougainvillea-covered wall and door, the open-concept home features natural materials – Nigerian obeche wood, imported mahogany and California stone – and semi-transparent sliding doors, which filter the natural light and are meant to evoke Japan’s signature paper-checkered Shoji doors. Some of the unique interior choices may not be for everyone, including the ribbon black stone and angular cabinetry in the striking kitchen. But the home is undeniably elegant and desirable, with walls of glass offering expansive views, multiple decks and patios, and rich detailing throughout. The house’s six bedrooms have full bathrooms, and in the back is an infinity pool surrounded by lush trees for added privacy. Antosca, 39, has been a prolific screenwriter since the mid-2000s, but it was 2016’s “Channel Zero” that really catapulted him to a new level of notoriety. In recent years, he has also co-created the Hulu limited series “The Act” and is set to create, write and executive produce the next “A family friend“drama mini-series. He also produced 13 episodes of the horror series “Hannibal” and co-created the real-life Hulu miniseries “Candy.” Montgomery candies. The New Orleans native owns his own production company, eat the cat. Before buying their big new Hollywood home, Antosca and Pechman resided in the Glendale neighborhood of Los Angeles, where in May the couple sold their first home for $2 million.

