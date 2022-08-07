Bollywood DESI NIGHT- MIAMI, FT.LAUDERDALE Tickets, Sat, 6 Aug 2022 at 7:00 PM





Amazing party, exclusive venue, beautiful people, specially curated Bollywood music and most importantly good vibes! The most authentic and hot Bollywood party. MUSIC: BOLLYWOOD HITS | HINDUS REMIX | BHANGRA | TOP 40 | CLUB ANTHEMS. Get ready to dance to some of the hottest Bollywood, Urban Bhangra, Top 40 and Spanish tracks and show us your amazing moves on the dance floor. DRESS CODE: Dress to impress, fashion forward and club attire – No hats, sneakers or shorts allowed. *This venue enforces a STRICT dress code – if you fail to meet the standard, you will be refused entry* LOCATION: The Royal Palm Hall – MARRIOT FORT LAUDERDALE NORTH For student/group discounts and bottle service, please call us at- Kishan: (848) 247-8082, Vaibhav: (732) 664-3415, TERMS AND CONDITIONS: 1) PHYSICAL IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. 2) This is a 21+ event – A VALID government issued PHYSICAL ID is required for entry. Photocopies/Telephone Copies of ID are NOT accepted3) INTOXICATION OR ANTISOCIAL BEHAVIOR is UNACCEPTABLE. No large groups of men – Mixed groups advised! 4) Strictly no refunds. Tickets are neither refundable nor transferable! 5) We take photos and capture videos of our events for marketing purposes. 6) Behaviour: Management reserves the right to remove any guest from the room for any reason. Rowdy and unruly behavior will not be tolerated. All participants in any event held on the premises must be 21 years of age or older. You are ultimately responsible for all guests at your party. We operate a zero tolerance policy on harassment. Guests should not touch or speak to any of the staff, waiters or performers in any way inappropriately. Management retains absolute discretion to decide what is inappropriate. If you or any member of the group acts in a way that our management deems threatens or interferes with the safety or enjoyment of others or acts inappropriately, we may remove you from the premises and no refund will be given. Public Service and Safety Announcement: PLEASE DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE, THANK YOU! Dress code: Dress to impress. Upscale evening/cocktail attire. Click to view the current weather in Fort Lauderdale. Must be 21+ to participate. All sales are final ; no refunds or exchanges. Prices are subject to change while supplies last.

