Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses Brought in an NCIS Actor for a Fantasy Role





With Tim Allen Santa Claus franchise making its return as a Disney+ limited series, new familiar faces have joined Allen’s Scott Calvin/Santa Claus on his latest North Pole adventure. While some fans may have felt like every major role had been announced, another name was added to the robust cast. Santa Clauses brought a NCIS actor for a fantasy role. According Deadlinethe Disney+ spin-off series exploited NCIS veterinarian Laura San Giacomo to join the already remarkable cast. She will play La Befana the Christmas Witch, a figure from Italian folklore who brings good treats to children on the morning of Three Kings Day. La Befana will reside in the Wobbly Woods of the North Pole, though it’s unclear how San Giacomo’s character will fit specifically into the Santa Clauses. In addition to returning as Dr. Grace Confalone on NCIS since 2016, Laura San Giacomo first came to prominence as Cynthia Patrice Bishop in the Oscar-nominated film Sex, lies and video. She appeared in other notable films like A pretty woman and Quigley below, but it was his pivot to television that brought San Giacomo his greatest success. She played hot-tempered feminist journalist Maya Gallo, the daughter of To blush owner Jack Gallo, on the NBC sitcom Just shoot me! from 1997 to 2003. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Since then, she’s had recurring roles on shows like saving grace, Veronique Mars and Animal Kingdomas well as more recently appeared in barry Season 2. The NCIS the actress joins fellow debutants like Kal Penn and station elevenis Matilda Lawler. New additions join familiar Santa Claus faces like Elizabeth Mitchell and David Krumholtz as Carol Calvin-Claus and Bernard the Elf, respectively. The latter returned to the Christmas-centric franchise after being absent from 2006 Santa Claus 3 due to creative differences with the producers over Bernard’s purpose in the third installment. Santa Clauses will follow Scott Calvin as he tries to find a replacement for Santa Claus after he began to lose his Santa Claus magic before his 65th birthday. To compound his lack of time, his sons Buddy and Charlie seek to forge a life outside of the North Pole. Calvin must ponder his duties as Santa Claus while discovering his family’s need to live south of the pole. Hopefully fans can see some of Laura San Giacomo working on Santa Clauses in the coming months, just like when Tim Allen shared the first look back at the set. The behind-the-scenes reveal is part of Allen serving as an executive producer on the Disney+ limited series. He is producing the project alongside showrunner Jack Burditt and Last man standing producer Kevin Hench. San Giacomo’s arrival on board marks a reunion between her and Burditt, as the two industry veterans worked together on Just shoot me! Ahead of the Disney+ miniseries premiering later this year, you can watch all three films from the Santa Claus franchise by subscribing to Disney+. While you’re at it, check out the best TV shows on Disney+, too.

