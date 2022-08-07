Hollywood Newsmaker of the Week: Kim K and Pete Split, Lady Gaga Confirms Role in Joker 2 and More





Surprisingly, Hollywood could survive a week without a wedding. Keeping the celebrations at bay, the industry focused on the many noteworthy releases this week. From Brad Pitt High-speed train at Neil Gaiman The sand manfans were well fed with content throughout the week. Aside from outings, child stars have been making headlines all week with Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh, earning praise from her dad on the red carpets. Along with Shiloh, her sister Zahara also made headlines when she was accepted to Spelman College in Atlanta. Keep scrolling to find out what happened in Hollywood this week. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup On Saturday, reports of Kim K’s split from her beau Pete Davidson began making the rounds on the internet. Sources say the couple have separated due to the great distance between them, as the SNL alum recently moved to Australia to film his new project while Kim remains in the United States. Neither has yet confirmed their separation. Khloe Kardashian welcomes her baby boy While her sister’s relationship is going through a storm, Khloe Kardashian has had her second baby, via surrogate. The Good American founder welcomed her son with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. Representatives for Khloe confirmed the news and called the birth of her child a “blessing”. In November the baby was conceived and soon after Thompson’s paternity scandal broke. Khloe took responsibility for the child and decided to raise him while co-parenting with Tristan. Lady Gaga joins the cast of Joker 2 Perhaps one of the most groundbreaking news of the week was DC’s reveal that Gaga would be joining Joaquin Phoenix in the Oscar-winning film’s upcoming sequel. The studio released a short teaser clip for the film in which an animation of the two actors dancing to Louis Armstrong’s Cheek to Cheek played as the project’s release date was also announced. Joker: Madness Two is set to air on October 4, 2024. Kevin Spacey fined $31 million For alleged sexual misconduct that occurred behind the scenes of the Netflix White House drama, Kevin Spacey was ordered to pay House of Cards production company MRC up to $31 million. After being accused of sexually assaulting young men, including a production assistant, the actor was fired from the series during its sixth season. Ana de Armas receives support from Marilyn Monro Estate Following the release of Marilyn Monroe’s highly anticipated biopic Blonde, netizens pounced on Ana de Armas and criticized her accent in the film. Armas is a Cuban-Spanish actress who took months of lessons to mask her heavy accent but some fans were still upset. To protect the actress, the Marilyn Monroe Estate came forward and released a statement highlighting the actress’ ability to take on the challenging role and blow everyone away with her transformation. READ ALSO Nicola Peltz pours out her heart in an emotional note amid feud rumors with stepmother Victoria Beckham

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/hollywood/hollywood-newsmaker-week-kim-k-pete-part-ways-lady-gaga-confirms-joker-2-role-and-more-1172976 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos