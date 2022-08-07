DC actor reacts to controversial Sequel music announcement

News of the second Joker The film emerged this week amid a series of sweeping changes to the DC Universe at Warner Bros. Discovery. Between Batgirl the surprise cancellation and the uncertain future ofsuper girlone thing DC fans should look forward to is Joker: Madness Twothe sequel to Todd Phillips’ hit 2019 film,Joker.

The second Joker the film was confirmed earlier this year when Phillips posted a photo from the script, confirming that the subtitle wasMadness Two. News from the cast then broke that not only would Joaquin Phoenix be returning in his Oscar-winning role of Arthur Fleck, but superstar actress and singer Lady Gaga would be joining him. Gaga’s role as the Joker’s infamous partner in crime, Harley Quinn, was then seemingly confirmed in the first teaser forJoker: Madness Two.

Some of the most surprising news to come on the next Joker movie is that it will supposedly dive into the musical genre, an announcement that has drawn controversial reactions from outspoken fans. Phoenix and Gaga are no strangers to on-screen singing, but according to one actress, there are several reasons why Joker the musical makes sense.

Zazie Beetz backs Joker musical sequel

Joker

Zazie Beetz, who starred in the 2019s Joker as Arthur Fleck’s love interest Sophie spoke to The Hollywood Reporterabout his thoughts on the sequel being a musical. The actress revealed that she thinks the gender change “has a wonderful meaning” and aligns with Phillips “creative approach to the character”:

“I actually think it makes wonderful sense. I wasn’t really surprised by it. Todd [Phillips] has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them because the characters feel and live so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sadness or in joy.”

Beetz added that she personally finds singing and dancing to be a “cathartic experience”and said it would make sense to Arthur, who is “to feel and experience so much”to switch to music:

“I can actually see that in myself too, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really tough time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying. all alone. And it was an expression that matched where I was at the time. And so I can see Arthur, who feels and experiences so much, dancing and singing about it. He’s the Joker , so I think that makes sense to me.

The actress also shared her thoughts on Sophie’s fate inJoker. In the 2019 film, the outcome of Beetz’s character remained uncertain as it was revealed that Sophie and Arthur’s relationship was just an illusion in the latter’s mind.

However, the film’s set script, which was released later, appears to confirm that Sophie survived, as a scene showing her watching Arthur’s performance on television was included.

Beetz confirmed that she also thinks Sophie lived because her character“never actively wronged Arthur”and his victims were “usually people who ostensibly hurt him” and Sophie was just “a spectator of his situation”:

“Yeah, in my mind she lives because she never wronged Arthur. Her victims in the movie were usually people who ostensibly hurt him. Even in the horror of her realization around her own state of mind, he recognizes that she is more a spectator of his situation than an actor of his situation. So, for me, it made sense that she was not hurt by him because her harm was intentional towards certain people, and then society as a whole, which he also felt wronged in some way. So in my mind, she walks away unscathed, at least physically.”

Why a JokerMusical makes sense

When Joker released in 2019, viewers responded both positively and negatively to the new, dark psychological thriller-style take on DC’s infamous villain. So it should come as no shock that Phillips is looking to surprise again by taking the sequel into musical territory.

As Beetz pointed out, musicals are an interesting way to explore a character’s inner thoughts and feelings, and given thatJoker is such a character study, it makes sense for the sequel. It is also expected that a large part of Joker: Madness Two will take place in Arkham Asylum, where Arthur ended up at the end of the original film. With the nature of the asylum, Arthur’s mental state, and the character’s inherent flamboyance, launching into a song or dance seems like an appropriate take on the direction of the story.

As for whether Sophie will appear in the sequel, it seems Beetz’s role ended naturally in Joker, whether she survived or not. Arthur’s attention will no doubt be drawn to Harley Quinn in Arkham Asylum, so it wouldn’t make much sense for Beetz’s character to appear there. However, given Arthur’s history of delusions, there’s no reason Sophie can’t appear in flashbacks or fantasy sequences.

Joker: Madness Two is slated to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.