Who is each actor playing in the film?

Climb aboard and discover the cast of the film High-speed train. This high-powered action-comedy will hit theaters. The film is directed by David Leitch with a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz. High-speed train is based on a novel written by Kotaro Isaka, under the title Maria Beetle which follows a group of well-trained assassins and hitmen who have conflicting motives.

If you’re looking for a quick movie this summer with some familiar faces, High-speed train is equipped with a star-studded cast of comedic and dramatic actors. You’re sure to see an array of actors who have worked in the superhero and action/crime adventure genre. With its cast jam-packed, let’s take a look at who’s playing who before the movie hits theaters.

Bullet Train Movie Cast Guide

Brad Pitt as Ladybug

Ladybug is described as “a seasoned but unlucky American assassin” who is tasked with retrieving a briefcase from a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto.

The bonafide movie star returns to the big screen in this lead role after last being seen in a smaller but memorable role in another 2022 release, The lost city as good as Ad Astra and Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Joey King as the Prince

“The Prince” a British assassin posing as a schoolgirl. She is the daughter of The White Death, a man who leads Japan’s largest criminal organization.

King is well known for her starring role in the Netflix teen comedy film franchise The kissing booth. She also made it to the big screen as the star of Princess on Hulu which was recently released on the streaming platform.

Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon

Lemon is a British assassin who, along with his brother Tangerine, is tasked with bringing the Son of White Death back to his presence.

Henry is best known for his role as Phastos in Marvel Comics. The Eternals, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in FX Atlanta. He was also seen in If Beale Street Could Talk, Godzilla vs. Kongand appeared on Broadway in the musical Book of Mormon and the game Lobby Heroes

Aaron Taylor Johnson as Tangerine

Tangerine is a British assassin who, mentioned earlier, is working on a mission with his brother Lemon.

Johnson is known for portraying Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in films such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. He saw for the last time the lines Principle and The king’s man.

Michael Shannon as White Death

The White Death is the main antagonist of the film. He is known as one of the world’s most feared crime bosses.

Shannon was recently seen on the Hulu original series Nine perfect strangers. Previously he was seen in heart of champions and Knives out, and will star in the upcoming Paramount+ miniseries George and Tammy.

Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle

Maria Beetle serves as Ladybug’s handler and point of contact as he navigates the twists and turns of his mission.

The high profile actress was recently seen in The Lost City alongside her co-star Pitt. She was also last seen in the unforgivable on Netflix and is known for her starring role in the Netflix movie bird box.

Logan Lerman as the son

The Son is one of the other children of the White Death who is brought back to his father by Lemon and Tangerine.

Lerman is known for his portrayal of the titular character in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians

film franchise. He was last seen in Features Press PLAY and Sherman. He currently plays the lead role of Jonah Heidelbaum in Hunters on Amazon Prime.

Ryan Reynolds as Sculptor

Carver is the assassin that Ladybug replaces. Her importance in the movie hasn’t been revealed other than that, but given that the movie is based on her disappearance, her little cameo might have more merit than we know.

Reynolds is best known to fans for his portrayal of Marvel Comics character Deadpool. The actor still maintains a strong screen presence even after his previous successful outing free guy.

Zazie Beetz as the Hornet

The Hornet is a poison assassin who poses as a passenger on the train.

Beetz, another MCU alum, is no stranger to the action genre. She appeared as the Marvel Comics character Domino in Dead Pool, Sophie Dumond in Joker, and has a starring role as Vanessa “Van” Keefer in FX’s Atlanta.

Additional talents include names like Karen Fukuhara, who you might recognize as Katana in DC. suicide squad and as Kimiko Miyashiro on Amazon Prime The boyswhich was recently renewed for a fourth season, Benito A. Martínez Ocasio aka singer-songwriter Bad Bunny as The Wolf, a Mexican assassin, and Andrew Koji as Kimura, a Japanese assassin.