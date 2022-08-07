Friendship Goals! Meet Bollywood’s BFF Gangs





Mumbai: In the competitive world of Bollywood, there are many divas who have formed a strong bond of friendship with each other. READ ALSO: A must read! Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on rumors of hiking fee for role of Sita Yes, trends in Bollywood have also changed. Previously, it was considered that no Bollywood actress could be friends, but now there are BFF gangs who set serious friendship goals. So today let’s take a look at some of the BFF gangs. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora: The four make the best BFF gang. They may indeed be the Bollywood version of Sex In The City. Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday: Child stars Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been friends since childhood. Their bond has only grown over the years. At every Bollywood party, the trio are always together and they are also the emerging fashionistas. There is no doubt that they have set major friendship goals. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Rajan and Akanksha Rajan: Alia Bhatt has her gang of girls who make her partners in crime. They party together, go on vacation together, and are always there for each other. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan starred in Real Lives of Bollywood Wives and it has become quite clear that this gang is very glamorous. With all the luxuries at their feet, this girl gang likes to stay fashionable forever. What’s your take on these Bollywood BFF gangs? Tap the comments section. What is your opinion on the same? Tap the comments section. Keep reading this space for more updates. READ ALSO: Explosive! Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Outburst After Reporting Ranbir Kapoor ‘Collected’ Her From Filming CREDIT: BOLLYWOOD LIFE

