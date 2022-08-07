Friendship Day Special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 True Bollywood Friends Who Supported Each Other During Testing





As we celebrate Friendship Day, we zoom in on real-life friendships in the Hindi film industry and how they have held together and flourished even during testing times. From Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who describe themselves as sakhis; To Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, who have been friends for decades, here is a list of some dosts who have always supported each other.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Alia and Ranveer gave us some “sakhi goals” during their Koffee outing with Karan 7. The stars worked earlier in Gully Boy and will soon reunite in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Recently, when Ranveer Singh posed naked for an international magazine, sparking controversy in a cup of tea, Alia Bhatt threw her support and claimed he deserved nothing but love. During the launch of the Darlings trailer, Alia was asked about the backlash Ranveer was facing. She replied, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favorite co-star Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (So I cannot tolerate this question). I love it. He’s our favorite and he gave us so much in the movies. We should only give her love. Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo: Express Archive) Juhi and Shahrukh are not only one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in 90s Bollywood films, but they also share a special bond in real life. They are also business partners as they are co-owners of the IPL Kolkata Knight Riders team. But their friendship received a special mention when Juhi Chawla stepped in to support SRK and his wife Gauri Khan when their son Aryan Khan was behind bars for almost a month following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau ( NCB) on a cruise ship on October 2. Actor Juhi Chawla had also signed bail of Rs 1 lakh in the Mumbai Sessions Court as surety for Aryan Khan. Kareena Kapoor and Amita Arora Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang, consisting of her sister Kareena Kapoor, sisters Arora Malaika and Amrita, are inseparable. Earlier this year, Amrita Arora reacted to a social media user, who shamed her and called him Buddhi. Kareena showed her support and professed her love for her. Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan Sussanne Khan has shared a new video with Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram) Well, they are exes and parents of two dapper boys Hrehaan and Hridhaan. But even after the split, we saw how their friendship only grew stronger. Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000. However, they decided to go their separate ways in 2014. Despite their divorce, the two remain friends and support each other. At present, Hrithik is dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. Ranbir Kapoor – Ayan Mukerji (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) In an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor addressed Ayan as his father, or in his words, ‘stepfather’. Ranbir has worked in Ayan Mukerji’s films Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and will also be seen in his upcoming Brahmastra where he stars with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt. Ranbir once shared that more than his director, Ayan is like a father to him and added that Ayan took on the role of his stepfather, someone who nurtures the human being that he is, while remaining critical of his behavior and work and someone who always gives him a much needed reality check. Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) Sonam and Swara reportedly became good friends while filming their first movie together. The duo often supported each other on social media.

