Carrying the Jai-Veeru legacy… Celebrating dosti’s Bollywood colors this Friendship Day : The Tribune India

mona

Pyaar mein junoon hai, par dosti mein sukoon hai… love and friendship are two of the popular trends in Hindi films. If Jai and Veeru are the poster boys for Bollywood dosti, Rahul and Anjali have been just as popular, if not more so. On this Friendship Day, we’re asking celebrities to talk about their favorite movie celebrating dosti…

Through thick and thin

Pink is my choice. The movie has such a strong message emphasizing the beauty of the friendship that these three girls share. The love and bond the three have and support each other in a dire situation is very inspiring. — Samaira Sandhu, actress

wake up sid

Establish a benchmark

Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 are for me the signs and the symbol of true friendship. Kartik Aaryan and Divyendu Sharma in the first movie and Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in the second set the friendship bar pretty high. The success of the movies is about the story that clicked with the masses, and I’m all for Luv Ranjan and those two dosti stories. — Kanwalpreet Singh, actor

These three inseparable!

Our cinema shows different colors of friendship, be it vulnerabilities, understanding or connection. The movie, 3 Idiots, was very close to my heart. Even after years of Raju Rastogi and Farhan Qureshi getting to see Ranchhoddas, they met with the same zeal they had while in college. In fact, I saw it with my friends. The experience of watching a movie with friends is always different. The fun only multiplies. Behti Hawa Sa Tha Vo is our favorite number. —Vijay Kalvani

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Everything for a road trip

My favorite is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. What I like about the film is that the friends tell each other to live in the present and to forget the past and the future. I watched the movie when I was in Australia. My close friends Manoj, Sunny and Hardik were in India so I couldn’t see it with them at the theater. But we’ve watched this movie so many times and loved it every time. We planned to go on a trip and it is said that “Acche friends vo hote hai jo trips pe jaate hai but best friends vo hote hai jo baar baar plan karte hai but khabhi jaate nahi hain” and we are like those friends. —Jay Zaveri

3 idiots

Relatable Friendship Chart

Wake Up Sid is my favorite movie that celebrates friendship. The way bonds develop over a period of time, change, friends break up and come back together are so well depicted and so relatable. – Namrata Sheth, actor

inspiring tales

There are many films about friendship but the very first ones that come to mind are Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The simplicity of a friendship, the fights you have, and the love that overcomes all differences are shown beautifully in these two. Just being there for each other is amazing and on this friendship day, I’m sure anyone watching these movies would be ready to call their friends.— Divya Dutta

So much like Jai-Veeru

Jai and Veeru are best friends in the movies. Friendship is something that gives you the confidence that you have someone to talk to and someone to lean on emotionally. Sholay is for me the ultimate film about friendship. Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Chodenge is the hymn of friendship. I was born and raised in UP. My friend and I used to ride bikes together and sing and play the mouth organ like they do in Sholay. —Sudhanshu Pandey

Dil Chahta Hai

Sunday celebrations

My favorite is 3 Idiots. Whenever my friends and I meet, we listen to 3 Idiots songs. The best is Give Me Some Sunshine. I love traveling with my friends and every Sunday is like a friendship day for us. When the film came out, I watched it with my friends at the cinema and even today when we consider a film to see, it’s 3 Idiots. Everyone needs a friend to go out and mess around with, someone to cheer you up when you’re down. —Ashoka Thackur

Songs for all moods

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na is my favorite. Jai and Aditi’s friendship really gives us real goals! A heartfelt film about friendship, canards and falling in love, Jaane Tu… is really memorable songs too. From the catchy Pappu Can’t Dance Saala to the jazzy Tu Bole to the heartbreaking Kahin Toh, the songs are truly timeless. —Mitaali Nag