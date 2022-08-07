A campaign by actors against anti-Arab and Muslim stereotypes in Hollywood





Growing up as an Egyptian immigrant in East Lansing, Michigan, encountering racial slurs, such as the “N Word”, “Sand N Word”, and “Camel Jockey”, and mocking the phrase “Hassan Chop! ” of the vulgar portrayal of Arabs in Bugs Bunny cartoons, the last thing I want to do as an actor is perpetuate demeaning portrayals of Arabs and Muslims – or any other group of people for that matter. Nonetheless, I encountered these stereotypes and distorted narratives regularly as an actor. To name just a few of the precursors to today’s hateful Arab and Muslim stereotypes, the toxic and pervasive images of the bloodthirsty Native American, the Jewish Shylock, the drunken Irishman, the African American pimp, incoherent Asian and lazy Mexican bandito have often served (and continue to serve) as justification for the oppression of “others” (ie, anyone other than a Protestant white male). After years of first-hand experience, I have come across the following types of projects that include ugly stereotypes and/or distorted narratives related to Arabs and Muslims, which I will not participate in and which I hope to describe that they are more easily identifiable and, therefore, more easily challenged. This is perhaps a perspective that will lead to a better understanding of how hateful dehumanization has been (and will continue to be) used to “rationalize” military invasions to “liberate” Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Libya or Afghanistan or the recent Muslim ban. . The terrorist The blatant, one-dimensional negative stereotypes of Arabs and Muslims as terrorists remain prevalent in today’s mainstream productions, whether it’s the bloodthirsty caliph, the suicide bombing, the murder of children in a major television series, or the lead role in a major studio movie depicted as an Arab man who was raised by the Taliban, a vicious and calculating extremist, who hatches a plot to bomb key locations using suicide bombers kidnapped. In an effort to “soften” this stereotype, a technique is used to maintain the one-dimensionality and “balance” it with a “good” Arab or Muslim. Nevertheless, the narrative is always about Arabs or Muslims inextricably linked to terrorism and violence, and very rarely associated with thousands of other potential scenarios. Decontextualize reality The feature film “Devil’s Double” graphically depicts the brutality of Saddam Hussein’s regime. There is no indication of the US government’s strong support for Hussein for more than two decades, the pretense of fully-manufactured weapons of mass destruction for the illegal invasion of Iraq, and the mass torture of Iraqis in the prison. of Abu Ghraib by US forces. The final scene of the film shows American soldiers in a square in Baghdad after the “liberation”, surrounded by hundreds of Iraqis waving American flags chanting “USA!” UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES! “. In recent Broadway plays “The Band’s Visit” and “Oslo,” Arabs and Israelis are forced to interact with each other. Somehow, a little music, food, and human connection makes them interact like best friends. Both of these articles ignore Israel’s long decades of injustice and atrocities, leaving no room for the stark and brutal reality described in a 2022 Amnesty International research report titled “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians: cruel system of domination and crime against humanity” as “an institutionalized regime of oppression and domination defined as apartheid under international law. If a realized problem is a half-solved problem, then an unrealized or materially distorted problem will never be solved. Finally, isn’t it curious that a Broadway play depicting the brutality of Russian and Taliban forces (“The Kite Runner”) is being produced just after two decades of all the destruction associated with the occupation of Afghanistan? by US forces? Young Arab and Muslim artists often ask me how to make a film that will “sell” in Hollywood. My answer is always: “No. Instead, I share the advice of independent filmmaker, Haile Gerima: “You have no excuse not to write your story.” Amr El-Bayoumi is an Egyptian-American actor, filmmaker, voice-over artist, producer, professor and international lawyer based in Washington, DC. TO SHARE:

