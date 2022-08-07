Hundreds gather for the 2022 Boulder County Fair Parade in Longmont





August 6People of all ages gathered along the edges of Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the 2022 Boulder County Fair season on Saturday morning. Beginning at 10 a.m., more than 50 participants, including floats, marching bands, dance groups, auto clubs and more, lined up at Roosevelt Park for the Boulder County Fair Parade, where they paraded down Main Street before circling Coffman Street to wrap up the Saturday Morning Entertainment. “We had a lot of new entries that we’ve never had before,” said Boulder County Fairgrounds Parade Coordinator Ken White. “We are slowly rebuilding pre-pandemic numbers.” The parade is organized by the Kiwanis Club of Longmont, but White said some local Scout troops have stepped up to help organize this year’s parade. “Kiwanis isn’t as big as it used to be, and the Boy Scouts have really been a big help this year,” White said. In addition to the usual local marching bands and floats, unique entries filled this year’s parade roster, such as the Boulder County Beekeepers Association, several Latin American dance groups, an Israeli celebratory dance group and Casa Agave, a new restaurant coming soon to Longmont. Of course, all the fan favorites returned this year, like the Top of the Rockies Corvette Association and the old Longmont Fire Engine. Spectators enjoyed the line of entries so much that many were seen heading to Coffman Street to catch up with the queue before heading home. The parade serves as a reminder that the Boulder County Fair is just around the corner. This year’s show will run from August 11-14 and will be fully open to the public for the first time since the pandemic began. This year’s theme, “Meet Me at the Fair”, was inspired by the community’s desire to meet at the beloved fair. “Everyone was so ready for him to come back,” said Boulder County Fairgrounds board chairwoman Melanie Bohren. “That’s how we came up with the name; we want everyone to come back and show their support for this great community event.” The story continues Bohren pointed out that one of the most important parts of the fair is that it is free for the community. “Having a free fair and free parking where people can come and see cattle and animal shows, have fun on carnival rides, get good fair food and live music is really important,” said said Bohren. “It’s kind of like we’re bringing back that traditional fairground experience.” The pre-fair exhibition events run until Wednesday. During the fair there will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Each opening day of the fair there will be a specific theme such as children’s day, multicultural day, entertainment day and livestock sale day. For more information and a full calendar of events, visit bouldercountyfair.org.

