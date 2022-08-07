Actor Anne Heche in hospital after car accident in his Los Angeles home, starts a fire

Actress Anne Heche was hospitalized after an accident in which her car hit a house and flames erupted, according to a friend.

Key points: Police say Anne Heche’s car left the road and drove into a Los Angeles home

Police say Anne Heche’s car left the road and drove into a Los Angeles home He started a fire that took firefighters over an hour to extinguish.

He started a fire that took firefighters over an hour to extinguish. She was rescued with serious injuries, firefighters say

“Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heche’s friend and podcast partner Heather Duffy Boylston said in a statement.

Earlier reports suggested that Heche was hospitalized in critical condition.

Heche’s fast car arrived at a T-shaped intersection and pulled off the road and entered the home in the Mar Vista section of Los Angeles’ west side shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, the police officer said. Los Angeles, Tony Im.

The car came to rest inside the two-story home and ignited a fire that took more than an hour to extinguish nearly 60 firefighters, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

The LAFD reported that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was rescued after being seriously injured in the crash.

Television video showed a badly damaged and burnt-out blue Mini Cooper Clubman being towed out of the house, with a woman sitting on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests were made. The police are investigating.

Originally from Ohio, Heche first rose to prominence on the American soap opera Another World from 1987 to 1991.

She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role.

By the late 1990s, she had become one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget movies.

She co-starred with Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco in 1997; with Tommy Lee Jones in Volcano in 1997; with Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights in 1998; with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in 1998’s Return to Paradise, and with an ensemble in the 1997 original I Know What You Did Last Summer.

His relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000 increased his fame and garnered immense public scrutiny.

Anne Heche (right) had a high-profile relationship with Ellen Degeneres in the late 1990s. ( AFP: Hector Mata )

In the fall of 2000, shortly after their breakup, Heche was hospitalized after knocking on a stranger’s door in a rural area near Fresno, California.

Authorities said she appeared shaken and disoriented, speaking incoherently to residents.

In a memoir published the following year, Call Me Crazy, Heche opened up about her lifelong struggles with mental health and a childhood of abuse.

She was married to cameraman Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009.

The two had a son together.

She had another son during a relationship with actor James Tupper, her co-star on the television series Men In Trees.

Heche has worked steadily in smaller films, on Broadway, and in television shows over the past two decades.

She recently had recurring roles on the network series Chicago PD and All Rise, and in 2020 she took part in Dancing With the Stars.

Better Together, the podcast hosted by Heche and Duffy Boylston, is described online as a celebration of friendship.

