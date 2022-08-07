Entertainment
Salman Khan-Shah Rukh, Alia-Ranveer: Bollywood pals who support each other | Bollywood
There might be some who would call Bollywood for all the wrong or sometimes the right reasons, but one cannot ignore the goodness that several Bollywood celebrities display in defending themselves against thick and thin. From the friendship of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to the bond shared by the current generation of contemporaries Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood has many examples of friendship for all. Check them:
Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have always been there for each other. Salman was among the first in the industry to visit Shah Rukh in Mannat after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case. Not only that, Shah Rukh once had Salman confirm on a public platform that he would stand up for his family if they got in trouble.
During his chat show Dus Ka Dum in 2018, Salman Khan asked guest Shah Rukh to name a friend who is there for him through thick and thin. Shah Rukh asked Salman, “Salman yaar, mai agar kabhi trouble me hoon, in fact, family mujhse zyada agar meri kabhi trouble me hai to tum ho. (If ever I get in trouble, in fact if my family in trouble, you Salman nodded before hugging him.
Alia Bhatt won’t listen to a word against Ranveer Singh
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have been friends since working on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The two will be reunited again in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia even refused to answer a question about Ranveer’s nude photoshoot as someone filed an FIR against him for the same. Speaking at the trailer launch for her film Darlings, Alia answered a question, I don’t like anything negative said about my favorite co-star, Ranveer. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti hu (so the question itself is something I cannot tolerate).
I love him, he’s forever everyone’s favorite actually and he gave us so much in the movies. We should just give him love,” she added.
Janhvi Kapoor says she and her Bollywood friends can thrive together
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been friends for quite some time and even went to Kedarnath together. There have been such adventures that when Janhvi had the idea to try rock climbing, Sara agreed to go with her despite her small fear. The two then had a near-death experience while trapped, only to be rescued by armed forces later.
During an interview with Pinkvilla, when Janhvi was asked about competing with his contemporaries, the actor insisted on calling them (Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan) his friends and said they could all coexist and thrive, because they felt safe enough.
Outsider trio Swara, Taapsee and Richa are there for each other
Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha often fight back, whenever this group of outsiders face criticism from any side. Recently, Swara gave a powerful response to a Twitter user who asked his reaction to the poor box office performance of Taapsee’s film Shabaash Mithu. Refusing to let him disband Taapsee’s film, Swara replied to the tweet, I don’t believe box office earnings are the sole determinant of films’ value. Some now cult movies were box office duds and some no better than guts movies were hits. I loved Shabaash Mithu’s trailer and I’m going to see it in theaters this week.”
Richa also expressed her support for Taapsee after the latter said she “refused to take advantage of someone’s death for a personal vendetta”. Taapsee was called out by Kangana Ranaut for failing to defend Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide.
On the other hand, Swara had stood up for Richa when she was threatened by Bhim Sena Chief over her movie Madam Chief Minister.
