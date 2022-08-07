5 Times Bollywood Gave Us Major Friendship Goals





It is undeniable that friends are an integral part of our lives. The best way to define friends is that they are our chosen family, and it doesn’t get any healthier than that. They are your best secret keepers, your mentors, your meme purveyors, your hangover cure, your shoulder to cry on – in short, they are your yin to yang and your “Vijaylakshmi to Rani”.

Just like those beloved besties, Bollywood over the years has given us some great friendship lessons and some great friendship goals! So on this Friendship Day, here’s a list of recent movies you can watch with your best friends and celebrate that unique bond:

1. Axon (2019)

Many of you may not be familiar with this gem of a film directed by

Nicholas Khaekongor and with Sayani Gupta (Upasana), Lin Laishram (Chanbi) and Asenla Jamir (Minam). Axon follows the friendship between these three friends from the North East living in Delhi. Axon brings out the complexity of their relationship while addressing the sensitive subject of racism.

Usually, pop culture has us believe that female friendships consist of “cat fights” and fighting over a man. But Axon reverses the roles and even proves that you can be friends with your partner’s ex! The plot revolves around Upasana and Chanbi, who spend all day trying to cook a local northeast dish for Minam’s wedding by overcoming various obstacles. Upasana is dating Minam’s ex-boyfriend, and despite their somewhat complex relationship, Upasana risks everything to make Minam’s wedding day special. Isn’t that what friends are for?

2. Queen (2013)

Queen has to be one of the best Bollywood movies that not only has a strong female lead but also celebrates beautiful friendships. As Rani’s (Kangana Ranaut) fiancé Vijay (Rajkummar Rao) says he is leaving just before their wedding, she decides to go to her “honeymoon” in Paris alone, thus embarking on a journey of self-discovery. On her journey, Rani comes across Vijaylakshmi (Lisa Haydon), who is nothing like her but gives her confidence and creates a non-judgmental space where she can be herself. Their friendship is nourished by love and respect. It’s heartwarming to see their friendship blossom. After all, we all deserve someone who patiently listens to us rant even after the 1000th.”itna life kharab ho gaya hai mera” session.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Zoya Akhtar’s film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is another beautiful film that celebrates friendship in all its forms. We all know that friendships aren’t perfect and we all have our moments of bittersweet experiences, but we learn to accept each other’s weaknesses, forgive mistakes, and still find our way back. each other.

For those who haven’t watched this movie yet, Arjun (Hritikh Roshan), Imraan (Farhaan Akhtar) and Kabir (Abhay Deol) are childhood friends who decided to go on a bachelor party trip. of Kabir. But travel isn’t all fun and frolic. During the journey, the three friends face their fears, rekindle their lost friendship and prove that in the end, friends never hesitate to show you the truth and are always there for each other when the going gets tough.

And the best part is that they might laugh at you, annoy you, or prank you, but they let you be who you really are without any judgment.

4. 3 Idiots (2009)

3 idiots gave us important lessons about life, career and especially friendships. Based on the novel by Chetan Bhagat someone with five pointsthe film revolves around the lives of three friends, Farhan Qureshi (R. Madhavan), Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi) and Rancho (Aamir Khan). The film aptly depicts how friendship transcends caste, class, religion or any difference. All it takes is trust, care, and understanding to build strong friendships, and it also shows us how true friends can go out of their way to help each other. In short, when your friends are with you, everything is fine!

5. Rank Of Basanti (2006)

Basanti Rank, with its themes of corruption, patriotism, revolution and friendship, is an iconic film that has stood the test of time and will continue to do so. This is the story of six friends who passed the ultimate test of friendship and together raised their voices against injustice. We all want friends who would do anything for each other, of course we don’t want anyone to have to sacrifice their life, but it’s just good to know that they will support you no matter what. ! And that’s what the friendship of DJ (Aamir Khan), Karan (Siddharth), Sukhi (Sharman Joshi), Aslam (Kunal Kapoor) and Sonia (Soha Ali Khan) proved when they decided to fight for their friend Ajay (R. Madhavan) who lost his life due to a faulty plane. The film will bring tears to your eyes and remind you that friends make your life beautiful.

