On This Friendship Day, These 5 Bollywood Movies You Can’t Miss





As Friendship Day is a time to celebrate one of life’s most precious bonds and reminisce about the good times you had with your friends, what better way to celebrate than by watching movies from Bollywood?

Friendship Day takes on greater significance when, as adults, we realize that maintaining a friendship takes time and effort. Adulthood also brings awareness of the importance of maintaining a relationship with the people you care about. As we celebrate Friendship Day on August 7, we all need beautiful, life-changing films that remind us of the bond between best friends, where we trust each other unconditionally. Friendship has been a popular theme in Bollywood with a number of movies dedicated to this special bond. Some movies explore friendship between people with completely opposite personalities. Others explore how the relationship is maintained on a daily basis. As Friendship Day is a time to celebrate one of life’s most precious bonds and reminisce about the good times you had with your friends, what better way to celebrate than by watching movies from Bollywood? As we all prepare to celebrate this special day, here are some of the others not to miss: Dil Chahta Hai We could all relate to Akash, Sameer or Sidharth. A whole generation linked to these three friends. We all wanted to plan a reunion with our long lost friends after watching this movie. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani The film is a perfect example of the crucial role our friends play in our lives. The character of Kabir Thapar (Ranbir) aka Bunny adds color to the otherwise boring life of Naina (Deepika Padukone) by making her realize her inner beauty. Avinash and Aditi, played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, are the supportive friends we all need. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Three friends, a road trip and a perfect script make this movie a treat to watch. The story has the right balance of jokes and emotions that make you plan a reunion with your friends. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a film that hooks you on the screen from the first minute. The outstanding performance of the cast makes this a definitive watch. 3 idiots This movie proves that some friendships stay intact, no matter how long it’s been since we’ve met our best friends. The bond can be intact even if you meet after a long time. Chances are you’ll quickly call your long-lost friend after watching this Aamir Khan movie. Munna Bhai MBBS The friendship of Munnabhai and his assistant Circuit won our hearts. The plot would not have been pleasant without the absolutely crazy complicity between these two characters. Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news, India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/friendship-day-2022-5-bollywood-films-that-highlight-this-pure-bond-perfectly-11016361.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos