Wasseypur gangs put an end to NRI plastic dramas. Gritty small towns have ruled Bollywood ever since

Jthree families, spanning three decades, in just under 320 minutes Wasseypur Gangs 2 ends a decade on August 8, it’s easy to take for granted the things Anurag Kashyaps’ film has given Bollywood. From unfiltered slang to brandishing guns, the 2012 films generated meters of memes and content. But it also brought India’s small towns to the fore and made violence and family dynamics real, leaving behind the traditional build-build and NRI romances. And it did not depend on the star actors.

The influence of crime drama is evident everywhere in commercials, memes and OTT series. It’s safe to say that Wasseypur Gangs is a cult classic. It introduced audiences to masterful storytelling in small town India and foreshadowed the raw creative boom that took India’s streaming content by storm. This trend has led to some of the best deals in the Hindi entertainment industry, from Mirzapur at Paatal Lok.

Read also : Rocketry to Rocket Boys India has finally entered the era of science movies and series

Violence and mature audience

Known for its crude dialogue, formidable characters, and rampant violence, Wasseypur Gangs opens with a television being shot at and ends with a person being shot at. Unlike most films at the time when violence, gore and gore were things that directors largely shunned, Wasseypur Gangs took it in its stride and showed it in all its cruel intensity. But the violence never took center stage and was only used to advance the story. There was an authenticity that had never been seen before that shocked the audience. In the scene where Shahid Khan was hit by guards at a coal mine in Jharkhand with a bag of coal, actor Jaideep Alhawat was actually hit. To keep the reality of meat markets intact, the team shot in a slaughterhouse. The blood was real blood.

The amount of violence caused people to complain about the film when it was released, but that’s to be expected from audiences accustomed to the primitive, pretty, and appropriate worlds created by Dharma and Yash Raj Films.

Wasseypur Gangs is easily the precursor to a slew of shows and movies that have sprung up since its release in 2012. It introduced well-made gritty, edgy, dark content that was acceptable to audiences that had been grossly starved of content mature. With shows like sacred games, Paatal Lokand Mirzapurthe bar kept rising.

But on the other hand, it’s also easy to see how that careful treatment got lost in the rubble as the content now continues to get much darker, horrifying and darker, removing the well-balanced initial precedent that Wasseypur Gangs Position. Makers now use technical prowess and gratuitous violence to compete with each other and see who can deliver the highest shock value.

Read also :Hindi movies don’t work because they’re not rooted in culture: Anurag Kashyap

Small town India deserves movies too

Wasseypur Gangs came out at a time when Bollywood was churning out movies in spades, but they were mostly romantic or comedic. 2012 saw the release of movies like Hate Story, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Bol Bachchan, Housefull 2. Anurag Kashyap’s films have changed this landscape.

At 180 degrees from what audiences were used to, the films told the story of a small town in the Hindi belt. Communities underrepresented in Hindi films had finally found their savior in Wasseypur Gangs. He was able to shine the spotlight on small towns in India without frequenting it and without the lens of the city. It didn’t idealize their difficult lives or glorify their misery, at no point did you feel sympathy for the characters out of guilt. As The Indian Express In other words, in the decade since its release, stories set in small town India have become increasingly popular, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the success of GoW. .

Audiences were exposed to Wasseypur’s ambitious side and dark, seedy underbelly. Political ambitions and family politics collided in the narrow lanes of Wasseypur. This sparked a flurry of stories set in similar towns. For instance, Mirzapur, Panchayat, Gullak and Hasmukh.

Wasseypur Gangs changed the tide in Bollywood. It was no longer Karan Johar or Sanjay Leela Bhansali, now the big guns had come to play. The real India was on screen.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)