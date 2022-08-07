Bollywood stalwarts will go bankrupt, know what Tanushree’s bad dua is

Tanushree Dutta, one of the actresses who started the Me Too movement in India and especially in Bollywood, has predicted that by the end of next year, sources of money in Bollywood will dry up and big names industry will go bankrupt.

Let us tell you that this ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actress shared a long post on social media. In which he predicted that most financiers will stop funding Hindi films by December 31, 2022. In 2018, the actress launched the hashtag MeToo. During this, he also made many shocking revelations. The actress had accused famous industry actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Since then, the actress is constantly seen speaking out against Bollywood. Meanwhile, the actress has once again targeted Bollywood with her recent post. With this, the best production houses and artists will be bankrupt by 2023. People who are surprised to know the big names, their citypitti will become a ravine.

According to Tanushree, viewership of Hindi movies on OTT will also decrease. People will see content from all over the world. Southern films will be more popular. The result of people’s hatred towards Bollywood will be that even southern stars will leave Bollywood. People will turn against Bollywood and its actors. That time will surely come.

Speaking of work, Tanushree’s film career hasn’t progressed much. But, he stirred up Nana Patekar accusing her of sexual abuse and harassment against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. After Tanushree made a public statement about it, other girls also came forward and shared their bad experiences.