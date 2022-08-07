Selena Gomez is leaving Hollywood to become a mother





Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.

Content of the article Selena Gomez is leaving Hollywood to become a mom.

Content of the article The 30-year-old actress and singer has revealed her plans to finally step out of the peace of a showbiz life and dedicate her time to philanthropy and raising children. Speaking on the Giving Back Generation podcast, she said: I hope to be married and be a mum. Eventually, I’m going to get tired of it all, so I’m probably going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I calm down. And, Selena revealed that her eight-year-old half-sister, Gracie Teefey, made her want to have children of her own. She said: She puts things into perspective. I basically have to watch this little person become a human being. There is no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I’m not. It’s so gratifying to see that life was so simple at one time. I want to enjoy life as she enjoys life.

Content of the article Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Selena was in talks to produce a reboot of the 1980s rom-com classic Working Girl. According to Deadline, the Only Murders in the Building star is in final negotiations to revive the 1988 Mike Nichols film, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver. The critically acclaimed blockbuster told the story of Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith), a secretary whose idea is stolen by her boss, only for her to steal it by pretending she has her boss job. The script is being adapted by Ilana Pena, known for her work on Disney+’s Diary of a Future President. It has been reported that the reboot may be released on Hulu. As of this writing, there is no attached director or cast. It is unclear whether the 30-year-old singer and actress will have a role in the film as well as the production.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://torontosun.com/entertainment/celebrity/selena-gomez-will-quit-hollywood-to-become-mom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos