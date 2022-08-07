Hollywood questions the choice of James Franco to embody Fidel Castro





The signing of James Franco to play Fidel Castro in a film directed by Spaniard Miguel Bardem has sparked heated controversy in Hollywood due to accusations of sexual abuse against the actor and complaints about his lack of Latin ancestry. “How can this still happen?” asked Colombian John Leguizamo in an Instagram post in which he criticized “appropriation” which, according to him, supposes that an Anglo-Saxon actor plays a Hispanic leader. Although Leguizamo insisted that “he has no problem with Franco”, he did not hesitate to call for a “boycott” of the film because “he is not Latino” and “Hollywood steals the narratives of his community”. John Leguizamo did not hesitate to call for a “boycott” of the film because “he is not Latino” “It’s screwed up. Plus, it’s hard to tell this story without doing a whole lot about it, which would be wrong,” he added. Salvadoran Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, host of “The View”, one of the most popular shows on American television, went further, criticizing the mere inclusion of Castro’s character in a film.

Read also the vanguard “I want to think that no Latino would want to play and glorify a murderous dictator who terrorized Cuba for six decades,” he said. For his part, Jeff Torres, also of Latin origin, pointed out the lack of opportunities for actors like him in the industry: “I’m not auditioning for any other Latin American drug dealer and James Franco is going to play seriously. Fidel Castro.” Anticipating the controversy, John Martinez O’Felan, the film’s producer, explained in the statement announcing the signing that they had opted for Franco because of all the actors interested in the role, he was the one who had “the greatest facial resemblance”. “. The film’s producer, John Martinez O’Felan, explained that they opted for Franco because of all the actors interested in the role, he had “the most facial resemblance”. “We use the Galician origins of Fidel Castro as a compass”, assured the producer. Franco, born in the United States in 1978, has Jewish, Swedish and Portuguese ancestry. However, the controversy did not remain with the ancestors of the actor, whose career went into decline after a series of sex scandals and complaints of abuse from several women, including the one presented in 2019 by a group of students. of his acting classes. . Actor James Franco will play Fidel Castro Charles Sykes/AP The claim was joined by more students who said the actor had recreated “simulated sex acts that go well beyond industry standards”, recorded some women in their rehearsals and approached young women promising jobs in Hollywood projects that never materialized. For this reason, Franco signed an agreement with the victims for which he paid 2.3 million dollars to be distributed among those concerned.

Read also Water Zuazo The independently produced film will be titled “Alina de Cuba” and will star actress Ana Villafae as the daughter of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Ma Maestro as Natalia Revuelta, her mother. The script will chronicle Alina Fernández’s early life as Castro’s illegitimate daughter and her subsequent exile to Spain as an opponent of the Cuban regime. According to Variety magazine, Fernndez herself, also the film’s producer, chose Franco to play her father.

