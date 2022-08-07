Entertainment
British actor Sean Bean, 63, says ‘intimacy coaches’ are ruining sex scenes in Hollywood
- Intimacy coaches were introduced after #MeToo for TV and movie sex scenes
- But Sean Bean, 63, said: ‘I would have to imagine that slowing down the thrust of this one’
- He said Lady Chatterley’s famous scene “was spontaneous”. It was joy
Sean Bean said intimacy coordinators “ruin” Hollywood sex scenes by spoiling spontaneity and reducing it to “a technical exercise”.
Intimacy coaches were introduced to protect actresses after the #MeToo campaign and played a key role in creating steamy sex scenes for hit dramas such as Bridgerton and Normal People.
But Game of Thrones star Bean, 63, who has filmed many explicit sex scenes throughout his career, said: “I would have to imagine that slowing down the push.”
‘Ha, not the push, that’s the wrong word. It would spoil the spontaneity,” he explained.
“It would inhibit me more because it draws attention to things that someone says, ‘Do that, put your hand there, while you’re touching his thing…’
“I think the natural behavior of lovers would be ruined by someone reducing it to a technical exercise.”
“Lady Chatterley was spontaneous. It was joy. We had good chemistry between us, and we knew what we were doing was unusual because she was married, I was married,” said Sean Bean (left), 63. Pictured: Sean Bean and Joely Richardson in Lady Chatterley
Sean Bean, 63, who has filmed many explicit sex scenes throughout his career, said: ‘I would have to imagine it slows the thrust of it’
Bean’s most notable sex scene was with Joely Richardson in a 1993 adaptation of DH Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover.
He said: “Lady Chatterley was spontaneous. It was joy. We had good chemistry between us, and we knew what we were doing was unusual because she was married, I was married.
“But we were following the story. We were trying to portray the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote.
Sex scene coaches are mandatory at the BBC and have been praised by actresses such as Daisy Edgar-Jones, who starred in the BBC’s 2020 bold adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.
Edgar-Jones previously said having an intimacy coach was “awesome” because it was their job “to worry about how [the sex scenes] would work and we just arrived, did the choreography and carried on”.
But Bean said the importance of intimacy consultants “depends on the actress.”
