Diego Bertie: the tragic death of the actor and singer by falling from the 14th floor of his apartment

Diego Bertie He died after falling from his apartment, located on the 14th floor of a building, located in the Miraflores district, around 4 a.m. in the early morning of Friday August 5. Fire commander Mario Casaretto said the condo doorman called the emergency department after hearing the impact.

Immediately, paramedics and firefighters approached the scene to come to the aid of the national artist. Diego Bertie He was found in his garage with multiple broken legs and back. Ace was transferred to Jose Casimiro Ulloa Emergency Hospital.

Hospital communications director Casimiro Ulloa confirmed that Diego Bertie died at 4:28 a.m., aged 54. Soon they will release an official statement to clarify the details of his death, according to América TV.

A few hours after confirming the death of Diego BertieNational Police officers arrived at the hospital to question the doctors who treated him in order to open an investigation and find out the details of the accident that claimed the national actor’s life.

Likewise, personnel from Depincri, the Miraflores police station and forensic experts arrived at the building where each of Diego Bertie and they survey the place.

The Minister of Culture, Alejandro Salas, made available the facilities in the sector, located in the Museum of the Nation, to watch over the remains of the actor, singer and composer Diego Bertie, although the family preferred that the ceremony takes place in strictly private.

The Minister of Culture, @SalasZ_AA, today mourned the death of actor Diego Bertie and offered his family to watch over his remains in the premises of the Ministry of Culture, as a first actor deserves, specifies the Ministry of Culture in a tweet.

Supporters of Diego Bertie hold a vigil outside his home after confirming his death. (Video: Pan American)

In one of the last interviews he gave to Infobae Per, Diego Bertie He confessed that it was during the pandemic that music returned to him unintentionally, but in moments of loneliness the music filled his soul. I didn’t choose the music, I suddenly called Augusto Madueo, a friend, to be part of a rock tribute project, where they wanted me to do a new version of What’s Hard to Love.

Singing is an action and it’s a way of telling stories, of expressing myself, sometimes in a series we limit ourselves to one character. On the other hand, when you sing, you are the interpreter and you choose what to say, what to sing and say. It’s something very nice because you can give it an artistic form, through a sound, a video, an arrangementseal.

I also pointed out that was recording an album that was going to be released in the next few months. Ro three x. This week, I’m recording vocals and I have five more songs to do. So how long did it take to mix, master and all that we’ll see in the release, I talked about it in May.

Likewise, Diego Bertie He maintained that among his action plans was recording a film alongside Katia Condos and another production which he left mid-recording as death unexpectedly overtook him.

Yes, I was offered to participate in a film, I haven’t read the script yet, I admit it, but it’s an interesting film about women and I’m waiting there. It will be shot between July and August. It’s a Peruvian movietenuous.

Diego Bertie in one of his last presentations at Barranco station | instagram

Diego Bertie He not only marked the lives of millions of Peruvians with his performances and his great presentations in theater and on stage. He has always been a colossal and professional artist who has impressed everyone at each of his performances, which is why the Ministry of Culture I regret the sad departure of the actor.

We deeply regret the passing of actor and singer Diego Bertie , recognized for his work in film, television and theatre. From the Ministry of Culture, we express our deepest condolences to your family and friendsindicative.

The Ministry of Culture mourns the death of Diego Bertie

Carlos Sánchez de la Puente, official director of Diego Bertie, was surprised by the news. In communication with ATV, he indicated that he was going to the Casimiro Ulloa Hospital and that he would soon meet the relatives of the eminent national artist, who have been at the health center since dawn.

The director of the hospital has already confirmed his death. I’m in shock because Diego is a noble, cute and beautiful soul, an A1 artist. I had to share a beautiful moment with him, which is his return to music. I’m in shock, I don’t know what else to say. I want to talk to his family, no one answers the phonecommented quite affected.

On the same day, Sánchez de la Puente offered an interview to the Magaly Medina program to deny that the artist’s death was due to suicide.

The human being is complex, I not only had a working relationship with him and I can tell you that Diego loved life and his family, he loved being surrounded by his friendsHe added and argued that the singer even separates venues from his shows for his best friends and family.

In a press release, Casimiro Ulloa Hospital confirmed the death of Diego Bertie upon his arrival at the hospital.

Our hospital complies with the information that At 04:10 a.m., Mr. Diego Bertie Brignardello was admitted, who was immediately taken care of by health professionals, confirming his death.says part of the document.

The José Casimiro Ulloa Emergency Hospital regrets what happened and expresses its deepest condolences to the actor’s family and friends, the statement concludes.

Casimiro Ulloa Hospital statement on the death of Diego Bertie

The death of diego bertie This had an impact on the entire Peruvian entertainment community, which dedicated emotional messages to him through their social networks and on national television.

Christian Meier was one of the first artists to mourn his passing and post a painful message. When I was little, I wanted to be an actor for you. I am an actor for you. I’ve always loved you, I’ve always admired you. Too early Diego. With you there is no end, only a long way to go.

Erika Villalobos She contacted the journalist Fernando Díaz and in a broken voice she said that she was very hurt by the disappearance of the actor, because he was her personal friend and with the person with whom she communicated the most these days and they were even in conversations to rehearse, because he had invited her to sing at one of his concerts.

Erika Villalobos is shattered by the death of Diego Bertie | MTB News

Paul Martinactor with whom he shared roles in the memorable soap opera Natacha, alongside Maricarmen Regueiro and Hilda Abrams, also said he was shocked and very dismayed by the death of diego bertiebecause he considered himself a youngster and for the past five years they shared roles in the series Back to the Neighborhood, where I verified that he was a good person, with a big heart and very professional.

Paul Martin in shock at the death of Diego Bertie | RPP News

weeks ago, Diego Bertie He was interviewed by Magaly Medina and, in addition to announcing his return to music, he confirmed his homosexuality and all the mystery surrounding his personal life. At that time, the actor said that I am now a free, happy person, without any role, and his daughter has known that he is gay since she was 6 years old.

He also spoke about the controversial relationship with the presenter Jaime Baylywhich he assured not to keep the best memory. I was a friend of Jaime (Bayly). We had a short relationship, it wasn’t a relevant failed relationship, what was relevant was what he was doing with me, he was writing books, broadcasting my private life, exposing things that I had the right to expose when I wanted and when I wanted, he exposed me and violated my family, my daughter, my life, my career and it hurt me a lot, said the actor of film, theater and television.

Diego Bertie talks about Jaime Bayly. VIDEO: MTB

The family of Diego Bertiethrough the agency representing him, informed the public that the actor’s farewell would be in strict private and asked for respect for the loss of the Peruvian artist.

We hereby communicate that at the request of the family, the farewell of our beloved Diego Bertie be done in strictly private with a very intimate ceremony, with his direct family. We ask the media to respect this momentis stated in the letter.

In addition, the actor’s followers will be able to say goodbye to Diego Bertie in September at a scheduled Mass to be announced in the coming weeks.

Let’s all pray for Diego and for the family, that they find peace and resignation. Thankshe concludes.

Statement from the agency representing Diego Bertie.

The eminent actor, in an interview he gave to Painting Linaresdiscussed certain aspects of his personal life and the projects he was leading.

At one point in the conversation, the prominent actor and singer spoke about his experience of the pandemic and how this situation led him to rediscover his past, then to reflect and question the objectives and goals. personal he had to achieve.

I wouldn’t be doing certain things if this (the pandemic) hadn’t happened. He pushed me to reconnect with my past, with my childhood, saying what things I left unfinished and that I don’t want to leave unfinished. Life is so fragile, you don’t know what will happen tomorrow, So I don’t want to leave anything unfinished. That’s where my return to music came from, comment.

