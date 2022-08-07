Entertainment
Ek Villain Returns Disappoints As Serial Killer Movie, Why Bollywood Doesn’t Do Well In Serial Killer Genre
Bollywood hasn’t been able to deliver much in the genre lately. Attempts like Samay: When Time Strikes (2003), Murder 2 (2011), Mardaani 2 (2019) and Mrs Serial Killer (2020) were neither box office hits nor received critical acclaim. . The recent addition Ek Villian Returns also falls into the same category. So we wonder what makes a good serial killer movie? Here’s what movie critics have to say.
John Abraham and Arjun Kappor stars The Return of Villain Ek released last week Friday. The film in which Abraham plays a psychotic serial killer received poor reviews from critics and all over social media for poor writing, poor execution and, most importantly, not giving audiences the thrill of a movie. of serial killer. This addition to Bollywood’s already struggling serial killer genre raises the big question why hasn’t Bollywood been able to produce a good serial killer movie?
The kind of serial killer film in Bollywood
When you look at the genre as a whole, it’s not like the industry hasn’t produced some good serial killer movies. For example, Ashutosh Ranas’ performance as Lajja Shankar Pandey in Sangharsh (1999) is still able to haunt people because of the depth and horror the actor portrayed through the character. Likewise, films like Urmila Matondkar Kaun (1999) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Raman Raghav 2.0 do gender justice.
So we wonder what makes a good serial killer movie?
According to film critic and co-founder of High on Films, Shikhar Verma. in serial killer movies, viewers enjoy acts of sadistic violence on screen, and when a person finds a reason to do it, the enjoyment is somehow heightened, even if it seems morally wrong. Therefore, a mix of providing audiences with what is expected and what is not is the best bet.
We expect there to be some sort of reason behind someone going on a killing spree, but it gets intriguing when a filmmaker like Kashyap flips it around and gives us no concrete reason for Raman Raghav’s murder. . So the movie ends up stepping out of the genre’s comfort zone and becoming something else entirely, Verma said.
Almost every Bollywood movie tagged under the serial killer genre in recent times has had a hint of this technique. For example, even The Return of Villain Ek has an unexpected twist at the end, but those movies still don’t seem to work.
What do the Indian public want?
I think not overloading a narrative with extremely juvenile and misleading twists would also help the genre. The thing I’ve noticed in the subcontinent when it comes to the genre is the dire need to surprise people with “wtf” moments. But, these wtf moments have a super-thin timestamp and only work when the foreshadowing is done right, Verma added.
If one looks at Indian movies or OTT shows that have worked for Indian audiences, a pattern comes to mind. A combination of good acting and good writing that is rooted in Indianness is something that worked. For example in sangharshAshutosh Ranas’ character is a Tantrik who sacrifices children because he believes he will become immortal.
Tamil movie Ratsasan (2018) deals with a police officer on the hunt for a psychotic killer and holds the narrative together with gripping dialogue, haunting music and appropriate settings to transport the audience and induce a sense of dread.
Another example is the OTT series Assyrian which ends with an unexpected twist and also holds the Indian milieu by mixing the antagonist with mythological facts. Details like this help audiences believe in the serial killer mythos and the world created throughout history.
According to Debopriyaa Dutta, film critic at Slash Film, half-baked stories that rely on over-the-top drama are doomed in this genre and that’s why. Ek naughty movies don’t work because they treat the subject matter in a whimsical and unserious way, with little or no understanding of the subject matter.
What can Bollywood do?
Bollywood could certainly take inspiration from Western media or look no further from home, as South Indian cinema has produced some compelling films in the genre. For example, the Tamil-language thriller, Modu Pani, takes a Hitchcockian route when it comes to creating suspense, but roots it in experiences that relate to Indian audiences, Dutta said.
According to critics, one thing that’s common in the film being released as serial killer movies that don’t work is the lack of character development and overreliance on twisted moments with little to no gravity.
“The serial killer genre in Hindi is often inspired by western films or TV series and therefore lacks reference points for our audience. The long dialogues about forensics and jargon put them off. The mixture of horror, ghosts and shamans with the murders dilutes the intensity of the serial killer genre,” said film studies professor and filmmaker Uma Vangal.
Independent film critic Aakash Mishra, who has been in the industry for 4 years, believes that Bollywood needs to work more on building plots with twists rather than trying to insert another likely revenge theme or whatever. it is just to justify his actions.
According to Verma, investing time and effort in good writers, avoiding subjectivizing and overly sexualizing actors, and getting rid of songs that completely disrupt the flow of a movie and pull you out of it instead of getting you invested are little things that filmmakers should focus on the genre which remains a niche in terms of interest and potential in Bollywood.
Also, I realized that filmmakers don’t focus on creating an atmosphere of dread and/or use the more visual sensibilities of filmmaking to create something that creates images in the mind of the public, Verma added.
Bollywood could approach the subject from a psychological perspective, trying to figure out why an antagonist might be potentially compelling to viewers, Dutta added.
Basically, Bollywood’s journey to make movies in the serial killer genre work is a long one, but according to critics, it’s something that can be done with the right approach, considering the cinematic experience and understanding what Indian demographics want.
