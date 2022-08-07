



Hansinee Mayani sings up to Bollywood



July 2019 Hansinee Mayani, a recent graduate with STEM honors from Lassiter High School, is ready to launch her music career with the newly released song Lamhe Ishq Wale, composed by the famous Indian music director Nikhil Kamath. Hansinee wrote and sang the background vocals and English fusion for this song, and the album features her credits. Produced by Sydney Bollywood Melody Group, the song was recorded in December 2018 in Mumbai. Hansinee started playing the violin at the age of 3 and has received several awards for her outstanding performance. In 2017, she auditioned for the Honors Performance at the Sydney Opera House and was one of 150 applicants selected from 12,000 international nominations to perform at this prestigious event. Website bonus feature Video: “Lamhe Ishq Wale” Official song | Anula Kate | Sydney Bollywood Melody Band

Sydney Bollywood Melody Band

Posted on March 1, 2019

Premiere March 1, 2019

Winner of SWAR TAJ 2018: Anula Kate’s First Professional Song – ‘Lamhe Ishq Wale’

MUSIC COMPOSED – BY NIKKHIL V KAMATH

SINGER – ANULA KATE

LYRICS – VIMAL KASHYAP

SONG PROGRAMMING MIX – SANDEEP MITRA

VIDEO DIRECTED BY- NIKKHIL V KAMATH

FILMING LOCATION – KRISHNA AUDIO

SPECIAL THANKS – PURAN SHIVA, AAMIR SHEIKH, AVINASH AGARWAL, JAY AGGARWAL

PRODUCTION CONTROLLER – MOHAMMED SHAIKHMAYANI

LIGHTS – MUKUL

RECORDING STUDIO – EUPHONY STUDIO

SONG RECORDED BY PARTHA PROTIM DAS

VIDEO CONSULTANT – RAJESH SARKAR

VIDEO EDITOR – NAVNEET ARJUN

FEMALE VOICES – HANSINEE MAYANI CINEMATOGRAPHER – SAIFEE MERCHANT

VIDEO PRODUCED BY – RAMAKANT KATE

