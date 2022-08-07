Another Haunted House Confirmed for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida

UPDATE August 6 – Another haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is now confirmed.The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare is the fourth haunted house that is officially announced on the website. Although there is a lot of speculation about the remaining six haunted houses, we are still awaiting official confirmation and will update you as soon as we have more information about them.

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmaresees guests stalked by The Weeknd through a surreal nightmare of hisafter hoursmusic with bandaged maniacs performing extreme plastic surgery. He is described as being “a grotesque mannequin masquerade. Her nightmare is now yours.”

UPDATE July 26 – It was reported by screamscapethat there have been leaks of information about eight haunted houses that will be coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. Here is the leaked list:

Halloween – CONFIRMED

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide – CONFIRMED

Blumhouse Horrors – CONFIRMED

Spirits of the Coven

Dead Mans Pier: Winters Wake

Chupacabra Party

Descendant of Destruction

Insects: eaten alive

First of all, yes, there are only eight of them above, which leaves two of the ten haunted houses still currently unknown. There have been rumors that Universal is having trouble securing certain IP addresses they hope to use for the remaining two houses due to financial disputes. We’ll bring you more news on our news page and Facebook when we have it.

UPDATE June 24 – We’re now in full swing of Halloween Horror Nights announcements and here’s yet another confirmed haunted house coming to this year’s event. The Horrors of Blumhouse haunted house has now been confirmed and to celebrate a trailer has been released which can be seen embedded below. “Freaky” and “The Black Phone” would be present. This official announcement shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as the horrors of Blumhouse have been speculated over the past couple of months.

UPDATE June 12 –A teaser video was released this week confirming the arrival of another Halloween Horror Nights House at this year’s event. This new house will be themed after the 1978 movie, Halloween. Check out the video which is embedded below.

UPDATE May 18 –After an accidental leak last week of a Universal Classic Monsters haunted house coming to Universal Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights, it has now been officially confirmed that “Universal Monsters Legend Collide” featuring The Wolf Man vs. Dracula vs. The Mummy is coming to both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida this year.

The tweet below was posted on the official Halloween Horror Nights account and includes a fun video clearly showing The Wolf Man, Dracula, and The Mummy. Halloween Horror Nights fans will certainly be very excited by this announcement and it will be a great opportunity for Universal to test their classic monsters in view of the whole territory that will be dedicated to them during the next Epic Universe which should open its doors for the summer. 2025. We’ll keep you posted on new updates to Halloween Horror Nights deals on our news and Facebook page when they’re announced.

May 12 – Preparations for Halloween Horror Nights 31 are well underway and it’s around this time of year that we’re starting to get teasers for what to expect at this year’s event. Well, there was a tweet posted that gave the name of a haunted house in Universal Studios Hollywood, named “Universal Monsters Legends Collide”.

The image showed a haunted house with three universal classic monsters; Dracula, Wolfman and The Mummy. Interestingly, this tweet was then quickly deleted, giving us the impression that the information was not yet intended for publication or that it was a media stunt to attract attention, which she definitely managed to do. Whatever the reason, it seems extremely likely that this will indeed be one of the upcoming haunted houses at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2022.

Now, for all the Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando fans, things are getting a little fuzzier. While some of the haunted houses are the same at both resorts, we don’t yet know if this new “Universal Monsters Legends Collide” haunted house is also for Orlando.

Interestingly, the second version speculation map that was revealed for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida in mid-April teased a haunted house called Universal monsters: the mummy against the werewolfso it would make sense to assume that there’s a good chance we could see “Universal Monsters Legends Collide” in both Hollywood and Florida.

We’ll keep you posted with more details about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando on our news page and Facebook. Let us know what you think of a possible haunted house based on the Universal Classic Monsters by leaving us a comment below or on our Facebook page.