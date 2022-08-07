Ahead of Hrithik Roshan-Saba’s wedding, his ex-wife Sussanne is ready to marry Arslan

Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan had been in marital bliss for over 14 years. The ex-couple are also blessed with two wonderful sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. However, after living in marital bliss, the duo separated in 2014 and since then they have been co-parenting their sons. Finally, they have moved on in their lives, and while Hrithik is dating Saba Azad, on the other hand, Sussanne is in a relationship with Bollywood actor, Arslan Goni.

Not only that, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni shares a warm bond with Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Sneak peeks of the same can be found on their respective social media handles. For example, on April 7, 2022, Sussanne had taken to her Instagram account and shared a priceless video featuring countless photos from the ex-couple’s party with their better halves in Goa. The glimpses of the ex-partner showed their respect for each other, even after their divorce, and it definitely set some real friendship goals. Along with the video, Sussanne wrote a heartfelt note calling Arslan, Hrithik, Saba and everyone in the video “best hearts”. Its caption could be read as follows:

“The most precious blessing in life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy…And it definitely takes a whole village to make a girl’s dream come true. So here is my amazing village of the best hearts…Thank you for being always there for me with all your might… Love you all… at full power PS Let’s make this life the best it can be @vedro.goa has arrived #Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Life, Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni are all ready to wed. A source close to the couple says Sussanne is finally ready to take the plunge and get married for the second time. The report also stated that the duo will wed in a subtle wedding ceremony. The source can be heard saying:

“Sussanne and Arslan are very mature, and they know they want to spend the rest of their lives together and are thinking about marriage. While Sussanne has also been seriously considering getting married for the second time. getting married will be in the most subtle way.There won’t be a big party and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend which is a simple shaadi.

Moreover, the source added that even after the rumors about Hrithik Roshan and his sweetheart, Saba Azad’s marriage raged through the media, they have yet to decide to take the plunge. However, adding about Susanne’s decision, the source shared:

“While there has been a buzz around Hrithik Roshan planning to tie the knot with sweetheart Saba Azad, the couple are yet to decide if they want to take the plunge. But for sure Sussanne, who is friends with Saba and Hrithik is sure to get married and they only decide when.”

Earlier on May 25, 2022, the filmmaker-producer, Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. During the grand entrance, Hrithik Roshan along with Saba Azad and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan and her alleged boyfriend, Arslan Goni posed for dads posted outside the party. Hrithik and Saba paired off in black ensembles as they walked hand in hand. On the other hand, Sussanne wore a silver sparkly dress, while Arslan looked handsome in a black shirt and suit as they also made a stunning entrance. Check out their previews:

Well, we look forward to Sussanne and Arslan sharing pretty much the same thing.

