Entertainment
Ahead of Hrithik Roshan-Saba’s wedding, his ex-wife Sussanne is ready to marry Arslan
Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan had been in marital bliss for over 14 years. The ex-couple are also blessed with two wonderful sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. However, after living in marital bliss, the duo separated in 2014 and since then they have been co-parenting their sons. Finally, they have moved on in their lives, and while Hrithik is dating Saba Azad, on the other hand, Sussanne is in a relationship with Bollywood actor, Arslan Goni.
Not only that, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni shares a warm bond with Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Sneak peeks of the same can be found on their respective social media handles. For example, on April 7, 2022, Sussanne had taken to her Instagram account and shared a priceless video featuring countless photos from the ex-couple’s party with their better halves in Goa. The glimpses of the ex-partner showed their respect for each other, even after their divorce, and it definitely set some real friendship goals. Along with the video, Sussanne wrote a heartfelt note calling Arslan, Hrithik, Saba and everyone in the video “best hearts”. Its caption could be read as follows:
“The most precious blessing in life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy…And it definitely takes a whole village to make a girl’s dream come true. So here is my amazing village of the best hearts…Thank you for being always there for me with all your might… Love you all… at full power PS Let’s make this life the best it can be @vedro.goa has arrived #Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy.
Also Read: Masaba Gupta Launches ‘LoveChild’ Beauty Brand, Reveals She Has Often Been Featured With the Same Name
Now, according to a report in Bollywood Life, Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend, Arslan Goni are all ready to wed. A source close to the couple says Sussanne is finally ready to take the plunge and get married for the second time. The report also stated that the duo will wed in a subtle wedding ceremony. The source can be heard saying:
“Sussanne and Arslan are very mature, and they know they want to spend the rest of their lives together and are thinking about marriage. While Sussanne has also been seriously considering getting married for the second time. getting married will be in the most subtle way.There won’t be a big party and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend which is a simple shaadi.
Moreover, the source added that even after the rumors about Hrithik Roshan and his sweetheart, Saba Azad’s marriage raged through the media, they have yet to decide to take the plunge. However, adding about Susanne’s decision, the source shared:
“While there has been a buzz around Hrithik Roshan planning to tie the knot with sweetheart Saba Azad, the couple are yet to decide if they want to take the plunge. But for sure Sussanne, who is friends with Saba and Hrithik is sure to get married and they only decide when.”
Earlier on May 25, 2022, the filmmaker-producer, Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party was held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. During the grand entrance, Hrithik Roshan along with Saba Azad and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan and her alleged boyfriend, Arslan Goni posed for dads posted outside the party. Hrithik and Saba paired off in black ensembles as they walked hand in hand. On the other hand, Sussanne wore a silver sparkly dress, while Arslan looked handsome in a black shirt and suit as they also made a stunning entrance. Check out their previews:
Recommended Reading: First Look At Alia Bhatt Flaunting Her Baby Bump Fully Visible In A Brown Mini Dress With Ranbir
Well, we look forward to Sussanne and Arslan sharing pretty much the same thing.
Read also : Ketki Dave reveals why she returned to work two days after the death of her husband, Rasik Dave
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/ahead-of-hrithik-roshan-sabas-wedding-his-ex-wife-sussanne-is-all-set-to-tie-knot-with-arslan-34283
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- No medals, but Singles, Doubles Round-of-16 finish for Guyana in table tennis August 7, 2022
- Hanbok — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News August 7, 2022
- Jokowi and Reward Sports together at CFD Solo August 7, 2022
- The Enterprising Side of New Education Policy – The New Indian Express August 7, 2022
- Imran sabotaged democracy, CPEC via foreign funding August 7, 2022