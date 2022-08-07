Entertainment
Complex and intense stretch of the Oregon coast with strange connections to Hollywood
Complex and intense stretch of the Oregon coast with strange connections to Hollywood
Posted 8/6/22 5:45 PM PST
By the staff of the Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Florence, Oregon) If you’re looking for fantastic night (and day) travel, a piece of the Oregon coast offers a multivariate experience that’s full of scenic landscapes and plenty of ways to get away from the crowds at the same time. . 20 miles of incredible places dot the sides of the 101 freeway between Yachats and Florence, where structures sometimes resemble a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there are curious bits of history of Hollywood hiding in the curves and creeks. (Above: The much-used scene in the Bates Motel series is filmed here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Northern Lane County, which begins directly south of Cook’s Chasm, is a striking place with its own stories.
One of them is Bates Motel no, not quite Hitchcock’s. Several years ago, hot on the heels of A&E’s smash hit Breaking Bad, the cable network released Bates Motel, a dark and twisted prequel to the Hitchcock universe. It was a contemporary version, now set in modern times. It sees a young Norman Bates before the events of Hitchcock, showing the future killer struggling with mental illness, the whims of his crazed mother, and navigating the criminal undercurrents of a northern California coastal town.
Glimpses of this, towards Florence, are sometimes seen in Bates Motel
The show’s Oregon fans flipped over the fact that scenes from the city’s Coastal Highway were filmed just south of Yachats. These were usually captured just above Yachats, just above Florence, or some of the twisty stretches in between (like the top plane).
However, real-life exploration here can really pounce on TV connections.
Nothing smacks of beautiful reality more than winds atop an 800-foot vantage point like this patch of wilderness, atop Cape Perpetua. So begins the cool ride. It’s one of the most incredible views on the entire coastline. Just below is Cook’s Chasm, a geyser-like feature where seawater gushes out in spectacular explosions.
Go down the road a bit and the next few miles will be surrounded by Neptune State Scenic Wayside and its many facets and it also includes more than a few beach accesses. One area is a lovely stretch of soft sand while the other is made up of captivating coves and basalt mazes.
Strawberry Hill is another wild wonder along the way, with a larger cove-like area and insane amounts of tidal pool wonders. Just south of there is Bob Creek Wayside which again features more starfish than humans. There’s also an intriguing cave at Bob Creek, which sits just below a great clearing along the highway where more memorable ocean views can be seen.
Ten Mile Creek and the somewhat enigmatic Stonefield Beach then appear, with the creek dividing the area between smooth granules and a stretch where very prehistoric-looking rock structures dot the landscape.
South of here, the road rises and falls dramatically, sometimes giving you no access to the beach. Just around the corner is Roosevelt Beach, a curious knotted knoll for a mini headland and the varied delights of the Ocean Beach picnic area.
Suddenly, the landscape turns to soft sand around Muriel Ponsler Wayside, Washburne State Park, and the mystical, cloistered Hobbit Trail. Everything is beach, all the time. Then, just as suddenly, in the area of Heceta Head (which includes the lighthouse), towering cliffs and spectacular views take over, eventually leading you to other bits of almost aerial highway where Florence can be seen below. below (scenes often featured in Bates Motel).
However, this area towards Florence contains another goofy celluloid connection: Cry for the Strangers. It’s a ridiculously bad early 80’s horror movie starring Patrick Duffy (before he became an Ewing) with filming locations around Heceta Head, the tunnel near the lighthouse, Florence itself and other regions. See Tokatee Klootchman State Wayside on the Central Oregon Coast: Unobtainable Beauty
Full details and more about these beaches, including directions and hundreds of photos, at the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map.
Hotels in Yachats – Where to eat – Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours
Learn more about hotels, accommodation on the Oregon Coast…..
Learn more about restaurants, Oregon Coast restaurants…..
LATEST Oregon Coast related articles
Back to the Oregon Coast
Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All content, unless otherwise noted, is copyrighted by Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted.
Sources
2/ https://www.beachconnection.net/news/intense_intricate_norman_bates_patrick_duffy080622.php
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- No medals, but Singles, Doubles Round-of-16 finish for Guyana in table tennis August 7, 2022
- Hanbok — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News August 7, 2022
- Jokowi and Reward Sports together at CFD Solo August 7, 2022
- The Enterprising Side of New Education Policy – The New Indian Express August 7, 2022
- Imran sabotaged democracy, CPEC via foreign funding August 7, 2022