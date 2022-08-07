Complex and intense stretch of the Oregon coast with strange connections to Hollywood

Posted 8/6/22 5:45 PM PST

By the staff of the Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Florence, Oregon) If you’re looking for fantastic night (and day) travel, a piece of the Oregon coast offers a multivariate experience that’s full of scenic landscapes and plenty of ways to get away from the crowds at the same time. . 20 miles of incredible places dot the sides of the 101 freeway between Yachats and Florence, where structures sometimes resemble a Yes album cover in their alien beauty and surrealism, and there are curious bits of history of Hollywood hiding in the curves and creeks. (Above: The much-used scene in the Bates Motel series is filmed here, just north of Florence. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Northern Lane County, which begins directly south of Cook’s Chasm, is a striking place with its own stories.

One of them is Bates Motel no, not quite Hitchcock’s. Several years ago, hot on the heels of A&E’s smash hit Breaking Bad, the cable network released Bates Motel, a dark and twisted prequel to the Hitchcock universe. It was a contemporary version, now set in modern times. It sees a young Norman Bates before the events of Hitchcock, showing the future killer struggling with mental illness, the whims of his crazed mother, and navigating the criminal undercurrents of a northern California coastal town.



Glimpses of this, towards Florence, are sometimes seen in Bates Motel

The show’s Oregon fans flipped over the fact that scenes from the city’s Coastal Highway were filmed just south of Yachats. These were usually captured just above Yachats, just above Florence, or some of the twisty stretches in between (like the top plane).

However, real-life exploration here can really pounce on TV connections.

Nothing smacks of beautiful reality more than winds atop an 800-foot vantage point like this patch of wilderness, atop Cape Perpetua. So begins the cool ride. It’s one of the most incredible views on the entire coastline. Just below is Cook’s Chasm, a geyser-like feature where seawater gushes out in spectacular explosions.

Go down the road a bit and the next few miles will be surrounded by Neptune State Scenic Wayside and its many facets and it also includes more than a few beach accesses. One area is a lovely stretch of soft sand while the other is made up of captivating coves and basalt mazes.

Strawberry Hill is another wild wonder along the way, with a larger cove-like area and insane amounts of tidal pool wonders. Just south of there is Bob Creek Wayside which again features more starfish than humans. There’s also an intriguing cave at Bob Creek, which sits just below a great clearing along the highway where more memorable ocean views can be seen.

Ten Mile Creek and the somewhat enigmatic Stonefield Beach then appear, with the creek dividing the area between smooth granules and a stretch where very prehistoric-looking rock structures dot the landscape.

South of here, the road rises and falls dramatically, sometimes giving you no access to the beach. Just around the corner is Roosevelt Beach, a curious knotted knoll for a mini headland and the varied delights of the Ocean Beach picnic area.

Suddenly, the landscape turns to soft sand around Muriel Ponsler Wayside, Washburne State Park, and the mystical, cloistered Hobbit Trail. Everything is beach, all the time. Then, just as suddenly, in the area of ​​Heceta Head (which includes the lighthouse), towering cliffs and spectacular views take over, eventually leading you to other bits of almost aerial highway where Florence can be seen below. below (scenes often featured in Bates Motel).

However, this area towards Florence contains another goofy celluloid connection: Cry for the Strangers. It’s a ridiculously bad early 80’s horror movie starring Patrick Duffy (before he became an Ewing) with filming locations around Heceta Head, the tunnel near the lighthouse, Florence itself and other regions. See Tokatee Klootchman State Wayside on the Central Oregon Coast: Unobtainable Beauty

Full details and more about these beaches, including directions and hundreds of photos, at the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map.

Hotels in Yachats – Where to eat – Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours









Learn more about hotels, accommodation on the Oregon Coast…..

Learn more about restaurants, Oregon Coast restaurants…..

LATEST Oregon Coast related articles

Back to the Oregon Coast

Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All content, unless otherwise noted, is copyrighted by Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted.