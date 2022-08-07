Teresa Giudice gets married | Entertainment

Teresa Giudice got married.
The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star tied the knot to Louie Ruelas after two years of dating in a romantic ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Saturday (06.08.22).
The bride wore a white mermaid dress with a silver tiara as she walked down the aisle to ‘Ava Maria’, while the groom wore a white jacket with black pants and a bow tie.
A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: He had wishes but spoke from his heart. She read her own vows.
Fans will be able to hear the vows for themselves as the outlet reports the wedding was filmed for a Bravo special, which is set to air after the 13th season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”
Wedding guests did not include housewife Melissa Gorga – who is Teresa’s sister-in-law – and the bride’s brother, Joe Gorga, or Teresa’s former best friend, Dina Canton.
The 50-year-old star – who has daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16 and Adriana, 13, with her first husband Joe Giudice, and is now stepmother to Louie and sons ex-wife Marisa DiMartino, Louie Jr. and Nicholas – got engaged last October while vacationing in Greece.
Louie wrote on Instagram at the time: “You are the LOVE of my life, my best friend, my soul mate [heart emoji]
“I promise to always love you every second of every day and to always be there for you and your 4 beautiful daughters.
“I dedicate myself and my purpose in life to our goals and dreams. I am so grateful to live this life with you not alone but together hand in hand until we are old. (sic) “
Teresa had previously expressed her belief that her late parents brought Louie to her.
She said: “I was in Jersey Shore, where I rented a house for six weeks and he rented a house.
“He had never been to the Jersey Shore before. He rented a house for a week, and he was leaving the shore house and that’s how we met on the same street. I talked to my parents to ask them to send me someone amazing.
“I said, ‘Mom, dad, send me someone who’s everything you ever wanted for me. And everything I want,” and I broadcast it out into the universe. I really did. Everything I wanted. A few weeks later. I walk by and I see Louie.
