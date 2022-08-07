Expectant Parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Spotted at Airport, Fans Ask if They Left for ‘Babymoon’





Bollywood’s cutest couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are ready to embrace their parenting journey. The duo left us all stunned when they shared their pregnancy announcement. After which, fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the mom-to-be flaunting her baby bump. However, for a while, Alia decided to hide her bump with oversized clothes. But recently, she made an appearance with Ranbir and looked breathtaking. On August 6, 2022, Alia and Ranbir were spotted launching their new song from the upcoming movie. While Ranbir looked dapper in a black t-shirt, Alia won our hearts in a brown colored wrap dress by Meshki. The actress left her hair open and her brown-toned makeup completed her look. It was one of the rare occasions Alia showed off her baby bump. Recommend Reading: Shoaib Ibrahim Celebrates Wifey, Dipika’s Big Birthday: Books Limousine’s Ride And Visit Burj Khalifa On August 7, 2022, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the airport. The mom-to-be looked adorable as she donned an oversized sweatshirt with black pants. She kept her look simple with her hair tied back. In contrast, Ranbir opted for a navy-colored tracksuit. It looked like the duo was finally leaving for their babymoon. Check it out: The mom-to-be stunned in a yellow dress for her movie trailer launch, darlings. Alia had chosen a yellow mini-dress with a bow from Valentino. The actress styled her look with Fuschia pink heels. She kept her makeup minimal and her hair was tied back in a high ponytail. Her dress was priced at a whopping Rs.1,95,461. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in the upcoming film, brahmastra! Next Read: Ex-lovers, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat spotted together, fan asks, ‘You guys fixed it?’ AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

