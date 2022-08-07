The singer of “Georgy Girl” with The Seekers was 79 years old – Deadline





Judith Durham, an Australian folk music icon whose voice graced several international hits with her band The Seekers, died on August 5 of complications from a lung disease at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. She was 79 years old. His death was announced by Universal Music Australia and the Musicoast label. Hollywood and Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery The Seekers added Durham in 1963 and the band’s vocal chemistry saw the four become the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the UK and US. They have sold over 50 million records of hits such as ‘The Carnival is Over’, ‘I’ll Never Find Another You’, ‘A World of Our Own’ and ‘Georgy Girl’. Durham went solo in 1968, but recorded again with The Seekers in the 1990s. “It’s a sad day for Judith’s family, fellow Seekers, Musicoast staff, the music industry and fans everywhere, and all of us who have been a part of Judith’s life for so long.” said Graham, a member of The Seekers management team. Simpsons. His bandmates in The Seekers – Keith Potger, Bruce Woodley and Athol Guy – said their lives had been changed forever by losing “our precious lifelong friend and our shining star”. “His fight was intense and heroic, never complaining about his fate and fully accepting its conclusion. His magnificent musical legacy, Keith, Bruce and I are so fortunate to share it,” they said in a joint statement. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Durham as “a national treasure and an Australian icon”. “Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped pave the way for a new generation of Australian artists,” Albanese wrote on Twitter. “Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten.” In his home state of Victoria, Premier Dan Andrews said Durham had conquered the music world in Australia and abroad. “With their unique vocals and stage presence leading The Seekers, the band have become one of the biggest names on the Australian charts,” he said. No information on survivors or memorial plans was immediately available.

