Clu Gulager died at 93





Over a 65-year career, the character Key Goulage has become a recognizable face among film and television enthusiasts. Rise to fame through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBCit is the big manGulager has become a staple on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovitch, John Sturge, Dan O’Bannon, John Landis, Sean Bakerand Quentin Tarantino, to name just a few select filmmakers, and establishing itself as a reliable and welcome screen presence, especially in horror films. Now, after a long and eventful career, it has been announced that Gulager has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY As Bloody disgusting notes, Gulager is best known for his starring role in O’Bannon’s goofy zombie cult classic, Return of the Living Dead, where he played Burt Wilson. The following year, Gulager was seen in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, another film that has become cult over time, in the role of Mr. Walsh. In addition to these performances, the character actor can be seen in The last picture show, The killers, I will make you suck, Puppeteer 5, Mandarin, From a whisper to a cry, teen vampire, Cache, Once upon a time… in Hollywood, Initiation, Blue jayand Uninvited. In addition, the actor appeared in several films directed by his son, John Gulagerincluding the Feast trilogy, Piranha 3DDand Corn Children: Escape.

Additionally, on television, Gulager starred in NBC’s The Virginianalso known as The Men of Shilohand he appeared in episodes of The Murder She Wrote, The fell guy, Barnabas Jones, Five-O’s from Hawaii, The FBI, Ironside, Train car, Bargainand Alfred Hitchcock presents. These are just a small handful of the roughly 200 acting credits he’s racked up throughout his life in the business. Picture via NBC RELATED: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Review: Tarantino At His Best Although his career is long, Gulager has faced his fair share of ups and downs in the business. But it was through his skill and courage that he continued to rise to prominence and reinvent himself, first emerging as a staple of western television before becoming a horror icon and winning. later notoriety for his outstanding supporting roles in great films like the aforementioned. Mandarin and Once upon a time… in Hollywood – the latter becoming his final credit, an outstanding film to end a decades-long career.

Baker, director of Mandarin, expressed his condolences and appreciation for the late star on Twitter. Gulager will certainly be remembered and missed, our condolences go out to his friends and family. The memorable character actor certainly left behind such a prolific and extensive legacy. You can read Baker’s tweet below.

