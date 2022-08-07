Entertainment
Anushka Sharma shares a workout selfie and makes sure to show off | Bollywood
Anushka Sharma is sweating it out in the gym to step into the shoes of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami for her biopic, Chakda Xpress.
Anushka Sharma shared a selfie from her workout on Saturday. However, it was his caption that attracted the most attention. She said we had to show up if we worked hard. The actor is currently working on his film, Chakda Xpress. It is the biopic of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Read also : Anushka Sharma finds “a cute boy” in Virat Kohli to “create a group with”
Sharing her photo from the workout, Anushka wrote on her Instagram stories, Mehnat karri aur show nahi kiya toh kya mehnat karri (What is hard work if you don’t show it). The photo shows her clicking a mirror selfie after working out at her gym.
At 5 a.m. on Sunday, Anushka shared a photo of the sky before sunrise. When you’re up and waiting for the sun because #shootlife, she wrote in the caption. She followed it up with a glimpse of her journey to the sets as she wished her fans good morning.
Anushka’s cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, regularly shares his workout videos on Instagram. The couple recently returned from Paris where Anushka also filmed for a project.
According to ANI, Anushka will soon fly to England to undergo cricket training for Chakda Xpress. A source close to the actor told the agency that she will be preparing her body, honing her cricketing skills in Leeds from mid-August before she begins shooting the cricket parts for the film.
She has always been a deeply committed artist and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prepare thoroughly and undergo rigorous training exercises before shooting key scenes from late August to September, the source added.
Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s return to film after four years. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and will be released on Netflix. She was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2018 film, Zero.
