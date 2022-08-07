Veteran actor Clu Gulager dies: Virginia star was 93 | Entertainment

Veteran actor Clu Gulager, best known for the western television series The Virginian (photo above) and the film Return of the Living Deaddied of natural causes at the age of 93.
The Gulagers’ daughter-in-law, Diane Goldner, posted the family statement on Facebook. Revered TV and film actor Clu Gulager, known for the big man and The Virginian, died of natural causes at the home of his son John and his beloved daughter-in-law Diane, surrounded by his loving family. Clu was as caring as he was loyal and dedicated to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule breaker, quick-witted and shrewd and always on the side of the underdog. He was good humored, an avid reader, tender and kind. Loud and dangerous, the statement read.
He continues, as a writer and director, he made the influential short film A day with the boys, which opened the 1970 Cannes Film Festival as an example of the state of the art of cinema. He was shocked to have survived even a day after the death of Miriam Byrd-Nethery, the love of his life, 18 years ago. He was 93 years old. He is survived by his sons John and Tom, their partners Diane and Zoe, his darling grandson Clu Mosha, devoted fans and decades of extraordinary students. His family will miss him terribly.
Gulager has over 150 film and television credits. His early television roles include guest spots on Studio 1, West Point, black saddle, The Incorruptiblesand Alfred Hitchcock presents. His TV credits also include, in addition to the above The Virginian, the big man, Train carand the original Five-O’s from Hawaii. Her most recent television roles were in episodes of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Walker, Texas Ranger, Kung Fu: the legend continuesthe 80s MacGyverand The Murder She Wrote.
On the cinema side, he recently appeared in Once upon a time in Hollywood, Give until it hurtsand Mandarin. His film credits also include A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge and The last picture show.
