Scott Mercier will be at The Bookworm on August 18 to talk about his new book, “Win True.”

Courtesy Image

Many remember when Lance Armstrong was accused of doping during the Tour de France, and the after investigation speak US Anti-Doping Agency in 2012, which revealed that the United States Postal Service’s professional cycling team ran the most sophisticated, professional and successful doping program the sport had ever seen.

It turns out that some athletes resisted pressure from teammates, coaches and doctors and refused to participate in doping. One such athlete is former US Olympic cyclist Scott Mercier.

Scott Mercier will be at The Bookworm to share his new book, Win True about his experiences from his time on the USPS pro cycling team, when he refused to take part in the doping happening around him at the time, and the moral consequences of doing the right thing.

Mercier’s time on the USPS cycling team was a season before Lance Armstrong joined the team, but it wasn’t his first experience as a professional cyclist. Mercier represented the United States as the only athlete from Colorado at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

It was one of the best and worst professional experiences of my life. The race itself was a disaster. We had several bike changes, punctures and finished an embarrassing 16th or 17th, recalls Mercier. We were about 15 minutes slower than a similar course in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where we had won the national championship six weeks earlier. But I was 24, relatively new to cycling and had a fantastic experience.

Five years later, he rode for the USPS cycling team in Europe, which was also a challenging but positive experience. The racing was brutal, especially competing against mostly doped athletes, but I really came to terms with living and racing in Europe, says Mercier. I tried to incorporate as much culture as possible and training on European roads with my teammates has been fantastic.

It was around this time that Mercier was approached by his doctor with the steroids.

When my doctor, Pedro, gave me my workout calendar, he also gave me a Ziploc bag full of pills and glass vials of liquid. He took the calendar and explained the points and the stars; each dot on the calendar represented a pill and each star represented an injection. I asked him what was in the bag. He told me it was steroids to make me stronger than ever, recalls Mercier. This bag was a point of support for me. With each illicit injection and taking a pill, I could switch to the winning side, with the other cyclists who exceeded their physiological limits, and who cheated to get there.

As Mercier considered the consequences of taking drugs, he also considered the ramifications of not taking them. I could reject Pedros’ illegal medical program, probably get kicked off the team and go back, back to a rider who was competitive in clean American races, but would never test himself against the best in the world; a failure in my eyes and in others, recalls Mercier. When you want something strong enough, you can rationalize your choices, even very bad choices: a shady means to a glorious end. I needed to decide who I was and who I wanted to be or not to be.

In the end, Mercier decided to reject steroids, which made it much harder for him to compete with other cyclists who were doping. But his decision left intact his integrity, which was, and still is, far more important to him than winning races. While it’s important to win, it’s more important to win with integrity and in a way you can be proud of. You’ll lose more often than you win, but when you win, you can hold your head up high and it’ll be a real win, Mercier says. Integrity is one of the few things in life that no one can take away from you. only you can give it. Protect your integrity because once it’s gone, there’s no getting it back.