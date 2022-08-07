Comment: The best comedy lesson Robin Williams taught me was to learn to laugh at myself

I interviewed Robin Williams on the set of his last show, The Crazy Ones, seven months before he committed suicide in 2014. As an entertainment reporter, I rarely meet nervous celebrities, but I could barely sleep the night before I met Williams. . He was, to put it mildly, one of my heroes.

The 1986 Williams TV special, A Night at the Met, inspired me to stand up as a theater-loving child. I had watched it at least a dozen times on VHS in high school and could quote large swathes of it verbatim.

As a teenager, I laughed at Williams’ high-octane antics. But when I started watching his stand-up in college as my own life grew more complex and my experiences darker and more extreme, I began to recognize myself in his anecdotes and my laughter became more genuine. .

In this way, Williams was the first comedian to teach me the healing power of laughing at myself. I would have liked to tell him that for the 25 minutes we were alone in a room together, but I spoke very little that day. I was just happy to listen to Williams. I remember him as gentle and kind, almost shy when we were alone. He didn’t like to talk about himself and regularly led the conversation in praise of his Crazy Ones co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Williams paid to have a truckload of Kogi Korean BBQ tacos outside the sound stage the day I visited the set and seemed most interested in making sure everyone was fed, stopping often to ask co-workers if they liked the food.

When Williams joined the fray of cast and crew during filming, however, he came to life. His on-set humor was frenetic and physical. He appears behind two gaffers and does a wild dance until everyone around him is howling with laughter. It occurred to me as I sat watching and taking notes that Williams was making fun of himself during these intervals, hammering it into an exaggerated caricature of what others expected of him.

The gift of crystal-clear self-awareness is the motto and curse of every truly good stand-up comedian. The ability to see yourself with 20/20 accuracy flaws, ugly thoughts, uncomfortable truths, selfishness, drunkenness, bad behavior provides some of the best comedic material.

The work of stand-ups is that of public self-flagellation in the service of the common good. Audience members laugh even if they don’t quite realize it, or can’t adjust to the harsh reality because they can identify with the weaknesses and failures of the comedians. We laugh because the successful comedian has held up a mirror to our private life and our secret thoughts.

For me, comedy starts out like a vomit, kind of an explosion, and then you carve it from there, if at all. It comes from a deeper, darker side. Maybe it comes from anger, because I’m outraged by the cruel nonsense, the hypocrisy that exists everywhere, even in yourself, where it’s hardest to see, Williams once said.

And laughter makes us feel better. It heals us, or at least temporarily heals our wounds, so we can wake up to fight another day.

Lying on my couch with a crushing hangover in college and watching Williams famously talk about booze and marijuana (it’s 5 a.m., you just pissed on a dumpster, it’s time to Miller) pulled me out of the unbearable depths of self-loathing more than a few times during my youthful party days.

Laughing at your expense, triggered when you need it most, can heal what hurts you, control your ego, and even speed your path to enlightenment.

Maria Bamford is another of my favorite stand-up comedians, who is so supernaturally self-aware that it can be painful to watch. Bamford, like Williams, marked me based on my ability to relate to many of the things she talked about in her set.

Her Anxiety Song, in particular, was a revelation. It’s a tuneless ditty that breaks down the bizarre activities Bamford engages in to keep dark thoughts at bay. (If I keep the kitchen floor clean, no one will die / As long as I clench my fists at irregular intervals, the darkness within me won’t force me to do anything inappropriate.)

As a child, I concocted an elaborate dishwashing routine that doubled as a race against time. The goal was to finish with a certain minute and second in order to prevent something terrible from happening to my family. As I got older, the routines became more baroque: making the sign of the cross three times quickly and saying the Our Father without interruption while tracing words on the roof of my mouth with my tongue so that my plane lands safely, for example .

As an adult plagued by generalized anxiety disorder, I found some form of therapy before starting therapy myself at Bamford, an unwavering public dissection of his extreme obsessive compulsive disorder. I couldn’t understand her fear that she might cut her family into little bits, have sex with those bits, put them on a Cobb salad and feed them to baby Jesus (one of her best bits, otherwise the most disturbing), but I understood his fixations and his elaborate routines.

And it felt really good to laugh at anxiety-inducing personal habits that were overwhelming and debilitating. Bamford’s psychic pain, so clearly communicated through his comedy, became a balm to mine. When I laughed at his jokes, I also laughed at myself. We were in cahoots.

It’s a cliché that comedians tend to get depressed about having demons, addictions, and outsized personal issues. Williams certainly ticked a number of those boxes, along with about a million more full of generosity, laughter, and kindness. The same can be said of Bamford and many other standout comedians. Clichés, it’s cliché to say, exist for a reason. Because they often contain a grain of truth.

Light cannot exist without darkness. The more extreme one is, the more extreme the other becomes. Comedians, like all of us, have to struggle to find that balance, they’re just better at doing it in front of others in an entertaining way. The ritual of performance, stand-up comedians often say, offers a liberation that cannot be found elsewhere.

The world is a place of great drama. It’s hard not to feel lost in the pain and chaos of everyday life. A little self-awareness can provide the balance we need, centering us with the necessary lightness. If self-deprecating laughter is the best medicine, then stand-up is exactly what the demented doctor ordered.