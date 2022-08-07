Nick Lowe, Los Straitjackets offer magical night at the Magic Bag – Macomb Daily





Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets could play for thousands this month as special opening guests for longtime friend Elvis Costello. But those shows are unlikely to come close to what the troupe did in front of a few hundred fans on Saturday night, August 6, at Ferndale’s Magic Bag. Lowe and Los Straitjackets are a couple made in a kind of musical paradise in this case the office of their shared management. Together since 2015, the sight of Lowe performing with the Lucha Libre masked quartet is worth the price of admission alone. But Los Straitjackets’ musical acumen and droll sense of humor dovetail perfectly with Lowe’s rock-solid pop-song canon, making Saturday’s show nothing short of sublime. Weighing in 28 tidy songs in an hour and 45 minutes, the sold-out show offered a comprehensive look at Lowe’s 55-year career as well as a fine sample of Los Straitjackets’ trademark musical madness. The quintet kicked off with a pair of Lowe’s best-known tunes (he joked early on that there were only one or two genuine “hits” to be had), “So It Goes” and “Raging Eyes” before digging deep into his catalog for the likes of country “Without Love” and sweet “Without Love”. The band kept varied tempos and rich arrangements, flavored with the guitar textures of Eddie Angel and Greg Townson of Los Straitjackets. They sampled generously (five songs) from both EPs, with the soulful “Blue on Blue” one of the highlights of the evening. Lowe fans who weren’t yet indoctrinated by Los Straitjackets got their chance when he handed things over to the band for a seven-song mid-run mini-set, during which he offered his fiery surf rocker “Kawanga!” and instrumental covers of Shocking Blue’s “Venus” (from the joint EP “Lay It On Me”) and Celine Dion’s “Titanic” theme “My Heart Will Go On”, the latter spectacularly sung by drummer Chris Sprague . Sprague also used a rubber chicken toy to provide “vocals” during the band’s “Itchy Chicken”, and a clever transition allowed Los Straitjackets to play Lowe’s “Rollers Show” instrumentally until Lowe , sporting a fresh shirt, returns for the final chorus. There were more digs in the second half of the show (“I went to a party”, “Jet Pack”, “Heart of the City”) as well as these “hits”, including “Cruel to Be Kind” and a pleasantly languorous “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” that was arguably more resonant than the raging rock version popularized by Costello. The troupe continued dancing along to “I Knew the Bride (When She Used to Rock ‘n’ Roll)” and encores of The Trashmen’s “Surfin’ Bird” and Rockiple’s “When I Write the Book”. Lowe added one final tidbit to close out the night, along with a solo rendition of Costello’s “Alison,” which Lowe produced in 1977. Lowe has certainly played with and in some notable bands over the years Brinsley Schwarz, Rockpile, Little Village, his own Cowboy Outfit. But Saturday’s show proved, once again, that Los Straitjackets are the best of them all, and a partnership that hopefully won’t end anytime soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2022/08/07/nick-lowe-los-straitjackets-offer-a-magical-night-at-the-magic-bag/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos