Grappling Report: Watch Actor Mario Lopez Win Gold in BJJ Competition





Fight 2 Win 207 was headlined by a match between two elite athletes who could very well meet later this year at ADCC 2022. Roosevelt Sousa and Yuri Simoes will compete in different weight classes at the event, the first weighing more than 99 kg and the latter below. Either way, both men are no strangers to the absolute division and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them competing there as well. At F2W 207, Sousa was able to overcome the experience advantage that two-time ADCC World Champion Simoes had over him in order to win by decision in a close match. Both men had the opportunity to finish the fight in eight minutes, including both attacking the other legs from 50/50, but in the end it was Sousas’ work on his back that won him the green light from the judges. Full results from the event are available here. First champions of 2022/23 season crowned on Grand Slam tour from Abu Dhabi to Rio The 2022/23 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour season kicked off last weekend in Rio de Janeiro, and the first winners have now claimed their prizes. There were a number of expected winners alongside some athletes who surprised the crowd by outperforming their peers. In the women’s divisions, Gabrieli Pessanha and Ana Rodrigues both put in strong performances and came away with gold in their respective weight classes. In the men’s divisions, Yatan Bueno won the heaviest weight class in impressive fashion while Yuri Hendrex emerged victorious at the other end of the spectrum. There were also several competitors who came out of the event looking like those to watch in the immediate future of the gi world, such as Lucas Protasio and Jansen Ramos, while Zayed Alektheeri was the only medalist to come from outside the gi. Brazil. Full results from the event are available here. Saved by Bell star, Mario Lopez wins gold at IBJJF Phoenix Open Mario Lopez is best known for his work as an actor, particularly as popular wrestler AC Slater on Saved by the Bell. What many people may not know is that Lopez was actually a wrestler in his youth and has been deeply connected to the world of martial arts from a young age. He’s not just a grappler either, as he also has experience in karate and boxing over the years. Around 2017, Lopez found Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and never looked back. He was promoted to blue belt in 2018 by Robert Hill of Gracie Barra Glendale and has competed and won at this level before, reaching the fourth strip of his belt. More recently Lopez participated in the Master 4 in the lightweight blue belt division of the IBJJF Phoenix Open and managed to win goldalthough he stated that this would be the last time he competed. Lineup finalized for the first Enyo Grappling event Enyo grappling will make history on August 20 when the UK’s first all-female promotion hold their inaugural event. The main event will see Draigs top female competitor Ashley Bendle take on a black belt from Roger Gracie Academy headquarters, Nina Navid. While this pair may lead the way, they are by no means the only talented grapplers on a busy map. Another black belt match between Chelsea Leah and Rose El Sharouni will also take place, while Polaris veteran Abbie OToole takes on Fightzone brown belt Magdalena Maria. Not only will Enyo grappling provide a great opportunity for top female wrestlers like them, but the entire undercard is stacked with blue belts and kiddie matches between up-and-coming women and girls. Domestic Travel Setup Two tusks from Omoplata Triangle choke setup from lower side control using backhand

