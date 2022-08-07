Bronzeville Week celebrates Milwaukee’s ‘arts, culture and entertainment’





Bronzeville Week includes eight days of celebration on the north side of Milwaukee. Bronzeville is called a cultural and entertainment district for a reason. “Whether it’s the home of the Black American Holocaust Museum or some of the great artists on display through murals that even live in the area and the African American-owned businesses that line King Drive, all of these things help to elevate the arts, culture and entertainment in this area,” said Alderman Milele Coggs. The second week of August is dedicated to celebrating all of this, starting with a walk/run on Saturday August 6 and Cultural Arts Festival Sunday. “It’s been a long time since the pandemic,” said Deborah Render, owner of GG Collections. “We’re so excited to come out, and what better time to come out than to celebrate ourselves and our craftsmanship and what we do?” Render said Bronzeville Week is about bringing together people and businesses like his. “Not just black women or black men, but us as a people, brought together in one accord,” Render said. SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, topical emails from FOX6 News From fashion to food to hair products, the week couldn’t happen without all the talent in the community. “None of this would be possible without the collaboration of so many residents, the city, the philanthropic community, as well as businesses who have all invested in Bronzeville because they too believe in its beauty,” Coggs said. There are events scheduled every day until Saturday August 13.

