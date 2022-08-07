Entertainment
Fan grabs Shah Rukh Khan’s hand at airport, Aryan Khan protects his father. Watch | Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan had a bad experience at Mumbai airport on Sunday when a fan tried to grab his hand. His sons Aryan and AbRam were also with him.
Aryan Khan has become his father Shah Rukh Khan’s shield and a very enthusiastic fan. Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai with his sons Aryan and AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani. At the airport, a fan attempted to misbehave Shah Rukh, who was shocked by his actions.
Shah Rukh came out of the arrival gate in a white shirt and blue pants and black jacket. Aryan was dressed in a blue shirt and green pants while AbRam was wearing a red shirt and black pants. All three wore masks. As they exited the airport, one person got a little too close for a selfie and even tried to hold Shah Rukh’s hand. The actor took a step back and his security intervened. Even Aryan reached out to support his father. The family then made their way to the car, as the paparazzi shouted their names and demanded photos.
Shah Rukh had taken care of the filming of his multiple film projects. He had been filming for several days in London for Dunki by Rajkummar Hirani. It is not known where he came from on Sunday.
Besides Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Shah Rukh also has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara.
His Darlings production, starring Alia Bhatt, was released on Netlix on Friday. He tweeted his review of the film the day it was released. “I’ve been working the last few days non-stop…I so desperately needed to indulge in my favorite hobby…’love of myself’ and pampering myself, I’ll spend the day with Prabhuji / Bravo and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilss mees a day off pleaj’ he tweeted.
Prior to the release of Darlings, SRK shared how anxious he was about the film. In a tweet, he wrote, “Lil one, I’m also so anxious that you shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions’ first movie with me…that I’m biting my nails until it comes out. But I feel we have a great movie and you are the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”
