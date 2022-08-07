This $10 Million Vaughan Mansion Looks Like It Belongs in the Hollywood Hills





While Vaughan may be synonymous with Canada’s Wonderland, it really has a lot more to offer than just a roller coaster, says broker Roland Kogan. There’s downtown Kleinburg with its chic and romantic restaurants, the Copper Creek Golf Course and of course you can’t forget the Vaughan Mills Mall. All of this means affluent families are flocking to Vaughan, Kogan says. And when there’s a massive influx, they obviously need beautiful, stately homes to live in, like this five-bedroom, nine-bathroom European-inspired mansion at 21 Northern Pines Blvd. The home sits on a one acre lot and has over 11,000 square feet of living space. As soon as you enter the house, you are greeted by a huge hall and a large circular living room with 22 foot ceilings. The rest of the main floor is huge with plenty of natural light from floor to ceiling windows and an open plan flow. The kitchen is very sleek and modern, filled with all the luxury appliances you could want. There is also a game room with massive sliding doors that lead directly to the backyard for the perfect indoor-outdoor living feel. The backyard is a lush oasis with tall trees, lots of lawn space, and a spectacular pool with waterfall feature. There is also a water fountain and fire pits to make the backyard the perfect summertime gathering spot. “It really is a delight for artists,” Kogan said. As for the bedrooms, they are spacious and each have their own adjoining bathroom as well as a walk-in closet. Unlike the rest of the bedrooms, the master bedroom also has a wrap-around terrace that overlooks the backyard and beyond. Other notable aspects of this home include: heated floors, smart home features, a five car garage and a second kitchen in the basement. The house is listed for $9,600,000.

