Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) Price target reduced to $87.00





Caesar Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get a rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report released Wednesday morning, Target Stock Advisor reports. CZR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a Monday, April 25 research note. Susquehanna dropped coverage on Caesars Entertainment stocks in a Wednesday, July 20 research note. They issued a neutral rating and a price target of $32.00 on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut its price target on Caesars Entertainment stock from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a Monday, April 18 report. Five equity research analysts gave the stock a hold rating and twelve gave the company a buy rating. Based on MarketBeat data, Caesars Entertainment has a Moderate Buy average rating and a consensus target price of $88.00. Caesars Entertainment Awards Performance Shares of Action from Caesars Entertainment opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year minimum of $35.10 and a 1-year maximum of $119.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred-day moving average price is $61.64. Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares in a trade on Monday, June 13. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, accessible via this hyperlink. In related news, the director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment in a trade dated Wednesday, June 8. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, accessible via this hyperlink. Additionally, director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment in a transaction that took place on Monday, June 13. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the administrator now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. Disclosure of this purchase can be found here. Insiders of the company own 0.55% of the shares of the company. Caesars Entertainment Institutional Trade Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently changed their CZR holdings. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in Q4, valued at approximately $178,319,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in Q1 valued at approximately $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in Q4 valued at approximately $93,530,000. Institutional investors hold 94.75% of the company's shares. Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get a rating) Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The Company operates casinos including online poker, keno, racing and sports betting; restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges; hotels; and places of entertainment. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs and decorative items in retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos