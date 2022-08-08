Entertainment
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Clu Gulager dies aged 93
Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series The Virginian and the 1985 comedy horror Return of the Living Dead, died of natural causes. He was 93 years old.
Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature Mandarinconfirmed the news of his death on Twitter.
Diane Goldner, Gulager’s daughter-in-law, also shared a family statement on Facebook confirming the news, saying he died “surrounded by his loving family”.
“Clu was as caring as he was loyal and dedicated to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule breaker, quick-witted and shrewd and on the side – always – of the underdog. He was good natured, an avid reader, tender and kind. Loud and dangerous,” the statement read. “He was shocked to have survived, even one day after the death of Miriam Byrd-Nethery, the love of his life, 18 years ago.”
Gulager’s acting career spanned seven decades, beginning with small guest performances on 1950s television series. A mainstay of TV westerns, Gulager starred as Billy the Kid on NBC the big man for its two-season run and had a regular role in the network of the The Virginian for four of its nine seasons. He also had a role in Peter Bogdanovich The last picture show in 1971.
In the 1980s, Gulager was reintroduced to a new generation of viewers with prominent roles in horror films. The actor starred alongside Vera Miles in 1984 Initiation. A year later, we find him in Dan O’Bannon’s Return of the Living Dead and Jack Sholder A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.
Gulager was a favorite of director Quentin Tarantino, whose 2019 film Once upon a time in Hollywood scored the actor’s final screen credit. The actor played a bookseller in Tarantino’s film. In his private life, Gulager was a regular moviegoer at Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in recent years.
Born William Martin Gulager in Holdenville, Okla. on November 16, 1928, Clu’s father was a former actor and cowboy performer. After serving in the US Marine Corps in the 1940s, Gulager attended Northeastern State University and later Baylor University, beginning her adventure in acting.
Gulager’s first screen credit is listed as a 1955 episode of the variety series Omnibus. After a series of TV show appearances, Billy the Kid on the big man marked his first major role, acting alongside Barry Sullivan as Pat Garrett. Although the NBC series was short-lived, Gulager quickly found himself in the saddle as a regular cast member on The Virginian only a few years later.
In 1964 Gulager had a major role in Don Siegel’s The killersacting alongside a cast that included Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, John Cassavetes and Ronald Reagan (in his final film role).
Gulager also made his own short film, A day with the boysnominated for the Palme d’or for best short film at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival.
Later in his career, Gulager was managed by his son, John Gulager. The pair collaborated on the horror comedy film series Feast and 2012 Piranha 3DD.
Gulager married actor Miriam Byrd-Nethery in 1960. The two remained married until Byrd-Nethery’s death in 2003. He is survived by his sons, John and Tom; their partners, Diane and Zoe; his cherished grandson Clu Mosha; dedicated fans and decades of extraordinary students.
