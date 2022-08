Training for 700 days changed this man’s body and lifestyle

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

YouTuber Craig Benzine, aka WheezyWaiter, has tackled a wide range of health and nutrition challenges over the past couple of years, including adopting different sleep schedules, trying “laughter yoga” and giving up the alcohol, sugar and coffee. One of his longest ongoing projects has been training every day, and as he nears the two-year mark, Benzine reflects on what he’s learned from 700 consecutive workouts. Once he started exercising regularly, Benzine soon realized that he had had three major fitness misconceptions. First, the idea that you have to be “ready” to train, with an expensive gym membership or home workout equipment, or it’s too complex, or you’re not not fit enough to start (which creates a logical loop, because how are you going to get fitter if you don’t start?). “The truth is, you’re ready now,” says Benzine, recalling that when he started out, he stuck to simple bodyweight exercises that could be done anywhere, and that wasn’t is that after mastering these he began to acquire material. to make his home sessions more difficult. “Maybe just find something simple,” he says, “do it a little bit every day, see how it makes you feel.” The second big misconception, Benzine recalls, was that working out is boring, unpleasant and uncomfortable. “Yeah, it doesn’t always feel good, you’re probably going to feel some pain, especially at first when you start training, or when you push yourself a lot further than usual,” he says. “But now I’m at the level where I am, I mostly try to maintain, and it doesn’t hurt, it feels good.” And as for the argument that it’s boring? It’s up to you. Benzine says his workouts are actually the only time he has in the day when he gets a chance to catch up on podcasts and TV. The third misconception, and perhaps the biggest in terms of keeping people from getting in shape, is that working out is for a certain specific “type” of person. “Exercise doesn’t define you,” says Benzine. “I don’t care about competitive aspects, I don’t even pay attention to numbers… For me, it’s like meditation, with more effort.” Philip Ellis is a freelance writer and journalist from the UK covering pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ+ issues. His work has appeared in GQ, Teen Vogue, Man Repeller and MTV. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

