Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor & others: Bollywood couples who fell madly in love on movie sets

It’s no secret how Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love. This adorable Bollywood couple, loved and adored by all, fell in love with each other on movie sets. Sparks flew between Alia and Ranbir on the sets of the film Brahmastra, during the filming of director Ayan Mukerji. Eventually, after dating for almost five years, the couple went on to marry. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding at their Vastu residence in Mumbai. And, just months after their wedding, the Brahmastra couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

We often see actors fall in love in a movie. As dreamy as he is, there are several actors who have even fallen in love on movie sets. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, there are several Bollywood couples who fell madly in love after meeting on movie sets.

D’Alia-Ranbir, Ajay Devgn-Kajol; Discover the Bollywood couples who fell madly in love on movie sets!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ayan Mukerji bought Ranbir and Alia together. Alia had revealed during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 what exactly sparked Ranbir and her romance. She had shared that it was a rocky airplane seat that helped them vibrate. And at the time, they were heading to the set of Brahmastra.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have the best relationship and their mutual understanding is adorable. The couple and their hilarious messages for each other almost always leave the internet in two. Ajay and Kajol were dating two different people when they first met on the Hulchul sets. Later, after four years of dating, the couple got married in 1999.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are the parents of two wonderful children, their son Aarav and their daughter Nitara. The couple met while shooting a magazine. They even worked together on a movie set.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The movie Umrao Jaan released in 2006 sparked the romance between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The couple married in 2007 and are now parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

It was Tashan movie that sparked the romance between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The couple started dating while filming the movie. During the filming of Kurban, Kareena and Saif even sparked dating rumors. They were madly in love. Today, the couple are parents to sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. They got married in 2012.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved and adored couples in Bollywood and are the parents of a beautiful daughter named Vamika. It was the year 2013 when the paths of the actresses crossed with the handsome cricketer. They met while filming a commercial and the sparks flew!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been in the same industry. However, it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who played Cupid for them. The couple may have crossed paths a number of times at award shows, but it was filming the movie Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela that kickstarted their romance. Their glorious on-screen romance in the film was enjoyed by all, but it was their off-screen romance that was reflected. And the rest is history!

