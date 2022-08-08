Entertainment
Magnum, PI actor Roger E. Mosley has died at 83…actor played Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin on the show
- The actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a car accident three days ago
- His daughter Ch-a said ‘he was surrounded by his family as he peacefully transcended’
- She added: “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any cry done in his name’
- Mosley starred as Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin on the show from 1980 to 1988
- He had also appeared on TV shows including Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, The Love Boat and Sanford and Son.
- Mosley had appeared in films such as The Mack, Leadbelly, McQ and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center following a car accident in Lynwood, Calif., three days ago, his daughter Ch-a said. The Hollywood Reporter.
She announced the sad news via Facebookwriting, ‘Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your “coach Mosley” your “TC” from Magnum PI, died at 1:17 a.m..”
The latest: Magnum, PI actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. He was photographed at a 2017 event in Glendale, California
She said “he was surrounded by his family as he peacefully transcended”, adding: “We could never mourn such an incredible man”. He HATES any crying done in his name.
“It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for all of us. I love you dad. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will take care of mom, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she’s in good hands. Rest quietly.
Mosley starred as Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin on the popular series opposite Tom Selleck from 1980 to 1988, appearing on 158 episodes. His character Calvin was the owner of a helicopter company called Island Hoppers. He had previously worked on the film Terminal Island with Selleck, who recommended him for the role.
He explained that initially he did not want to interrupt his film career by doing the series in a 2019 Interview with Jim Conlan.
The actor was photographed at an event in Carlsbad, California in 1986
Mosley said his agent told him, “He’s starring this guy, Tom Selleck.” Tom Selleck did about five pilot shows and none of them sold out. So here’s what you do, Roger: Sign up for the show, go to Hawaii, they’ll treat you right for the 20 days it takes to shoot the [pilot], you will have a lot of money, and then you will go home. A show with Tom Selleck always fails, and you’ll be fine.
Mosley added: “Well, eight and a half years later…”
He said his character was originally written to run a struggling business, but he vetoed it because he didn’t want to “be the only black guy in Hawaii and be broke”.
He said the writers “backtracked”, as “they decided that Tom would be broke and I would be financially well off – except I was always bailing him out”.
Mosley appeared in two episodes of the series reboot playing a character named John Booky.
In addition to his work on Magnum, PI, the actor has also appeared on TV shows such as Fact Checkers Unit, Las Vegas, Rude Awakening, Walker, Texas Ranger, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Night Court, You Take the Kids, The Love Boat, Starsky and Hutch, Baretta, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu and Kojak.
His film resume included appearances in films such as The Mack, Leadbelly, Terminal Island, The Greatest, McQ, Heart Condition, Unlawful Entry, A Thin Line Between Love and Hate and Hammerlock.
