Two patients transported after accident in Hollywood, power lines down

HOLLYWOOD, Maryland— We are receiving reports tonight of an accident that resulted in injuries and power outages in St. Mary’s County.

At around 7.04pm on August 7, first responders were dispatched to a reported crash in the 24000 block of Sotterley Road with reports of downed power lines and potential injuries.

Crews arrived at the scene and located a single vehicle that had left the road and knocked over power lines.

First responders located two injured patients, one of whom was described as having sustained head injuries.

EMS would call two ambulances to transport the two patients involved in the accident.

Police on the scene administered a field sobriety test to the driver of the vehicle.

A reporter at the scene said a police officer said there was an open can of alcohol inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. This report has not been confirmed by the police at this time.

SMECO was called to the scene to help with a pole that was knocked off the ground.

Traffic is suspended in both directions for the time being.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they become available.