Padres Daily: Offense not there yet; Clevinger’s choice of height; Myers centered; the stampede of Stammen; so many flights

Hello from Los Angeles,

The Padres aren’t as good as the Dodgers. It hasn’t been for a long time.

Two lopsided losses remind us how far the Padres have to go to be true contenders. A sweep would be embarrassing, coming after this week’s hype, especially since it would be complemented by a nationally televised game.

We have to play better, especially against these guys and some of the top teams,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. And we don’t have it here. We have to solve these guys at some point.

But what happened here the past two nights doesn’t mean what the Padres did earlier this week wasn’t enough.

It’s obviously a great team here, Wil Myers said last night. They’ve been a great team for the eight years I’ve played here, and it’s no different. They do a good job. It’s a great organization there that does a good job of putting a team on the ground. At some point, I think when we get going and this team comes together a little more, well, knock down some wins.

You can read in my game story (here) what happened last night in the Padres 16e loss in their last 18 games against the Dodgers, including continued struggles by the starting pitcher and continued struggles to hit with runners in scoring position.

The difference between the two teams at least for the first two games was largely at the top of the standings. The Padres’ new top five was vastly outclassed by the top five the Dodgers have always had.

The six padres who hit in the top five over the past two nights combined to go 7-for-38 with two walks and three doubles. They were a combined 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

The six Dodgers who hit in the top five over the past two nights combined to go 16-for-39 with two homers, two doubles and a walk. They were a combined 4 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

We’ll play better than that,” Melvin said after acknowledging his disappointment at losing three of the first four games with the new lineup. Unfortunately, we didn’t get off to a good start. The first day was great. We couldn’t follow him. We brought them here late in the season to do it now. We weren’t as good after the first game as we should have been. We expected to have a powerful attack in the future here. And the last two days, we haven’t.

Soto was 1 for 3 with a walk last night and 5 for 14 with three walks with the Padres. Drury started a run with a brace last night, hit a Grand Slam in his first game with the Padres, had a home run stolen in his second game and hit base in all four games with the Padres. ‘crew. Bell is 3 for 12 with four walks and had five runs as a Padre.

There were positive moments and there were a number of innings where one more hit could have led to something big. This has not happened enough. Still.

I feel like the guys have good sticks, said Jake Cronenworth. We just need to build on those sleeves and keep having them throughout the game. It’s here. It’s getting those timely hits. I think the formation we have now, guys, doesn’t have to put so much pressure on ourselves to get that shot.

Selection vs Execution

Mike Clevinger was winning with his fastballs, and he was one step away from trailing two runners and out of the fifth inning with the Padres by one run. But after four straight fastballs locked the count at 2-2, Clevinger hooked a slider that Max Muncy hit into the visitor’s bullpen beyond right field to put the Dodgers up 5-3.

It was poor execution, Clevinger said.

Hard to argue with this:

Muncy isn’t hitting anything consistently this year, but last year he hit much better against fastballs than against broken balls. He hit on a slider from Clevinger in the second inning.

Clevinger also gave up a home run to Will Smith on a slider that was down but grabbed a little too much of the plate. Smith also hit an RBI single on a slider.

Muncy has one of four hits by a left-handed hitter against the Clevingers slider this season. The southpaws bat .192 (14 for 73) against his fastballs and .182 (4 for 22) against his slider. His fastballs gave a 25% miss rate to lefties, while his slider got a 29% miss rate.

Clevs’ bread and butter is often his breaking ball, Melvin said. He usually knows where he is going. This one stayed in the middle.

To build

Melvin brought on Adrian Morejn in the eighth inning of an 8-0 game Friday night because the 23-year-old southpaw needed work and because a pitcher can’t go two days in a row without going day one.

When Morejn pitched last night, it was the first time he had pitched two days in a row in his career. He entered with the Padres trailing 5-3 with two outs in the fifth inning, got the final in four pitches and took 10 pitches to pass a perfect sixth.

It was a big step for Morejn, who had Tommy John surgery in April 2021, and a big step for the team.

It gives us southpaw power out there to use maybe mid-innings, maybe even late in games, Melvin said of Morejn, whose fastball averages 97 mph. We tried to prepare him for this. This guy has a chance to be quite the weapon for us.

Decent start

Defensive metrics indicate that Myers hasn’t been very good in center field in his career.

DRS: defensive runs saved; OAA: above-average exits (* since 2016); UZR/150: number of runs above or below the average of a defensive player for 150 defensive games. (FanGraphs; Statcast)

He went back there last night for the first time in almost three years and played well. He had three catches, including two for the first two outs late in the first and another in the fifth inning that got a little hairy as the ball snagged in the night sky.

Myers called for the ball but then stopped doing so as he and Soto, the right defender, converged staring into the ball flight. Myers caught in front of Soto, who simultaneously ran into Myers.

It had more to do with the sky than anything else, Myers said. It was one of those twilight balls that none of us could take our eyes off or we would lose it. Especially here in LA, the ball is going up, the crowd is really loud. As a central defender, you just have to call it until the ball is in your glove. So just a quick learning curve there. If I stay there again, call it a little better.

Returning Child

Craig Stammen is 38, has spent 12 seasons pitching in the major leagues and doesn’t have much time left to do so.

These things could work in his favor as he attempts to recover from a shoulder injury.

Stammen, who was on the injured list shortly before the All-Star break, started playing wrestling on Monday and is up to 90 feet tall. There is no timetable for his return, but he said he will pitch again this season.

If you add all the factors of age, who I am, time I’ve had, we can be aggressive, Stammen said yesterday. This isn’t Mackenzie Gore trying to come back from injury. There are fewer risks.

The 327 matches of the tribe are 10e most by a pitcher in the majors since the start of the 2017 season. His 378 innings in that span are mostly by a reliever.

I can’t stop them

The Dodgers stole two bases in the fifth inning.

Smiths’ shot at second base didn’t attract a pitch because Mookie Betts was at third base. Betts stealing second earlier in the inning was more typical of what plagued the Padres, as Betts timed Clevinger’s outing so well and was so far down to second that there was no way the receiver Austin Nola so.

However, it wasn’t as egregious as Chris Taylors stole third place against Sean Manaea on Friday. Taylor was almost halfway through the third when Manaea dropped the ball. Taylor tripping over his own feet would have been the only thing that would have kept him from arriving safe and sound.

The Padres allowed 55 interceptions, most of which were made because the pitcher was too slow at home plate.

Because Padres pitchers allowed the sixth-lowest base percentage in the majors, several teams had more bases robbed against them. But no team has been so bad at preventing them. The opponents succeeded on 85% of their attempts (55 out of 65).

The percentages of robberies and robberies taken have not been high this year, manager Bob Melvin said. We have guys who are a little slower to the plate. You always have to balance trying to make a pitch or you try to be too fast. I think it starts with (if) you reasonably keep guys away from base, especially guys who can steal second and/or third. This is an area that we missed this year.

The Padres have repeatedly tried to get their pitchers to first base more often and vary their delivery times.

Small bites

The Padres’ 3-34 record when their opponent scores three or more runs in an inning is the worst in the major leagues.

Right-handed reliever Robert Suarez allowed a run on two doubles in the eighth inning last night after being activated out of the 60-day IL earlier in the day. Suarez, who underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up loose bodies in his right knee in June, hadn’t allowed a run in his previous six games (six innings).

Right-hander Steven Wilson was chosen for Triple-A El Paso to make room for Suarez. Wilson was optioned three times.

The Dodgers were 4 for 10 with two strikes against Clevinger. Padres starting pitchers have consistently produced the lowest batting average in the majors (.144) with two hits.

Soto has reached base in 12 straight games and has a .500 on-base percentage during the streak.

Alright, that’s it for me. Remember, odd tee time today (4:08 p.m. PT) because the game is on ESPN.

Speak to you tomorrow.