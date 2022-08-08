From a failed marriage to Harsh Chhaya to finding love in Vipul Shah

Bollywood actress, Shefali Shah is making headlines for her role in the Netflix movie, Honeys. The actress has impressed us with her various roles in Hindi movies, TV dramas, and web series. And just like her professional life which has been a roller coaster ride, her personal life has also been filled with a lot of struggles. However, she kept her cool and moved on.

Not many people know that Shefali Shah was previously married to TV actor Harsh Chhaya. But in four years, they parted ways on a sour note. After which, Shefali found love again with film producer, Vipul Shah. Read on to find out more as we go through the pages of Shefali’s inspiring life story!

Recommend Reading: The Love Story of Sangita Ghosh and Shailendra Rathore: From Her Riding Instructor to Her Husband

Shefali Shah’s first marriage to Harsh Chhaya

A picture of the TV seraglio, Hasratein!

Shefali Shah made her acting debut in 1995 with the film, rangeela in which she played a small role, but her fantastic performance left a mark in the hearts of the audience. Later, she played the film’s protagonist, Sathya. Meanwhile, Shefali had fallen in love with TV actor, Harsh Chhaya. After dating for a brief time, they married in 1997.

Shefali Shah’s bitter divorce from Harsh Chhaya

A few months after their marriage, the relationship between Shefali Shah and Harsh Chhaya took a sour turn. After being together for four years, they separated in 2000. During an interview with the Hindustan Times, Shefali’s ex-husband Harsh shared that he saw the divorce coming and it was bittersweet. . They had relationship issues and he called it a chapter that’s closed forever. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shefali spoke about her first marriage and said:

“I gave this relationship a long, long life. I worked very hard and believed that marriages are happily ever after until you realize that’s a norm, it’s a notion. It’s not necessarily a job in life. It wasn’t this whole phase that didn’t make me richer or happier, sane or nobody. And after a while you just realize what’s better for you, which is better for everyone around. So, not for a second did I think it was because I gave him a lot of time and everything I had in me. And it didn’t didn’t work, it didn’t work. It’s just too bad.

Shefali Shah found love again in Vipul Shah

After a bitter divorce from Harsh, Shefali started her life over with film producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The duo got married in December 2000. The couple are blessed with two sons – Marya and Aryaman. It’s been 22 years, and Shefali and Vipul are trying to keep the love alive in their marriage.

Shefali faced sexism from her in-laws

Like any other woman, Shefali has also questioned herself as to why you have to work with her in-laws. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shefali opened up about the time she was asked about filming. She had said:

“I don’t blame anybody, they say stuff, and I’m just like ‘okay.’ the in-laws ask) ‘you still have to shoot today?’ I’m like ‘are you serious, did I just ask myself this question?’ Or you know (they say something) like ‘you shoot for so many hours’ (I’m like) ‘that’s how you work, how come that question never gets asked of your son . But I don’t mind.”

Work-wise, Shefali Shah wins hearts with her strong role in the film, Honeys. However, it is his personal life that always inspires us. And her life story proves that divorce is not the end of your life.

Next Read: The love story of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: the success of a movie decided their fate and their marriage

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)